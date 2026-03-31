Ukraine Warns of Russian Recruitment Network Targeting Bulgarians for Hybrid Attacks

Ukrainian authorities have reported the existence of a recruitment network operating across parts of Eastern Europe, including Bulgaria, which is allegedly involved in organizing sabotage and destabilization activities in support of Russian interests. The information was published by Ukrinform, citing Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council.

According to the report, individuals from Bulgaria, Moldova, Serbia and other regional countries are being targeted with offers of “easy money,” typically ranging between USD 300 and USD 500. Recruiters are also said to promise fully funded travel, framing participation as tourism, leisure, or adventure opportunities.

Behind these offers, however, lies a structured recruitment system. Those who accept are reportedly taken to training facilities where they are instructed in the use of drones, incendiary devices, and methods for resisting or confronting police forces during mass demonstrations.

The training is alleged to be conducted by instructors linked to the former Wagner private military organization. After completing preparation, recruits are then deployed to various European countries with the purpose of participating in hybrid operations, according to the Ukrainian assessment.

Ukrainian officials further argue that the involvement of former Wagner personnel allows Russia to draw on combat experience while conducting activities outside its own territory. This, they say, also enables Moscow to expand its operational reach while maintaining plausible deniability and limiting direct state attribution.