Winter Strikes Back: Snow Expected in Bulgaria This Weekend as Temperatures Drop Sharply
A rapid deterioration in weather conditions is expected across Bulgaria in the final days of March, with forecasters warning of a mix of heavy rainfall, falling temperatures and even snow in some areas. According to NIMH meteorologist Anastasia Stoycheva, a cyclone moving across the Balkans will drive the shift, bringing unstable conditions, particularly to Western Bulgaria and the Sofia region.
In the capital, brief snowfall is forecast for Saturday morning. The snow is not expected to accumulate into a lasting cover, but it will mark a notable return to winter-like conditions. Over the following days, precipitation will remain widespread, with local totals reaching between 35 and 50 liters per square meter.
Meteorologist Petar Yankov also pointed to a significant weather change, linking it to a cyclone approaching from Northern Italy. He expects substantial rainfall in western parts of the country, with quantities of up to 30 liters per square meter, alongside thunderstorms developing in southwestern regions.
Conditions in the mountains are expected to be particularly hazardous. Yankov warned of strong northerly winds on Sunday, with gusts exceeding 60 km/h, as well as an elevated risk of avalanches in Rila and Pirin due to the buildup of heavy, wet snow. He urged caution among tourists heading into high-altitude areas.
Looking ahead, the outlook through mid-April suggests a continued pattern of unsettled weather. Periods of rain will alternate with short-lived warming and renewed cooling, reflecting a typical but highly variable spring regime.
Yankov also noted the growing role of artificial intelligence in meteorology, explaining that modern systems can process more than 1,100 parameters simultaneously to improve short-term forecasts, although long-range predictions remain less reliable.
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