Father Beaten to Death While Defending His Daughter in Razgrad
A 54-year-old man has died after being brutally beaten while attempting to defend his daughter during a late-night incident in Bulgaria's Razgrad region. The attack took place at their home in the village of Ostrovo shortly after 10:30 p.m., according to initial reports.
Authorities say a 32-year-old man, known to police and with multiple prior convictions, forced his way into the property and began harassing the victim’s 27-year-old daughter. When her father intervened in an effort to stop the situation, he was assaulted with repeated blows, including punches and kicks.
Emergency medical teams were dispatched to the scene, but despite their efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries. His body has been transported to a hospital in Ruse for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.
Following immediate search operations, police located and detained the suspected attacker at the Kubrat police station. A breath test showed he had a blood alcohol level of 2.01 per mille at the time of his arrest.
The case has been reported to the district prosecutor, and pre-trial proceedings for intentional murder have been initiated. Prosecutors are preparing to request that the Razgrad District Court impose the strictest measure of detention, keeping the suspect in custody while the investigation continues.
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