Shrinking Population, Rising Wages: The Contradictions Shaping Bulgaria Today
Bulgaria’s population continues to shrink, entire settlements are being emptied, while at the same time new housing is being built and left unoccupied
Bulgaria produced a commanding 10:2 victory over Solomon Islands in their opening FIFA Series 2026 match in Indonesia, recording their most emphatic win in the 21st century and the second-highest scoring result in the country’s football history. Only a 10:0 win over Ghana in 1968 remains a larger triumph.
The match began with an early breakthrough in the sixth minute when Marin Petkov finished from close range after a move involving Zdravko Dimitrov. Shortly afterwards, Bulgaria doubled their lead through Tonislav Yordanov, who converted from the penalty spot after a handball incident confirmed by VAR.
Solomon Islands briefly responded when Raphael Lea’i reduced the deficit from the penalty spot, but Bulgaria quickly regained control. Filip Krastev restored a two-goal cushion with a precise finish into the far corner, before adding a second shortly before half-time to make it 4:1. Marin Petkov also scored again in the closing stages of the first half, extending Bulgaria’s dominance to 5:1.
After the break, Bulgaria continued to press forward. Vladimir Nikolov capitalized on a defensive mistake to score early in the second half, pushing the score to 6:1. Georgi Rusev then added another from the penalty spot, further widening the gap.
Debutant Kristiyan Balov also got on the scoresheet, marking his first appearance with a goal that made it 8:1. Solomon Islands managed another consolation goal through Lea’i, who struck from distance, briefly reducing the margin.
Bulgaria responded once more as Nikolov added his second from close range, with the goal initially reviewed before being confirmed. In stoppage time, he completed his hat-trick, sealing the final 10:2 scoreline.
The Bulgarian lineup featured Daniel Naumov in goal, with a defensive line of Ivan Turitsov, Teodor Ivanov, Emil Tsenov and Hristiyan Petrov. The midfield trio consisted of Andrian Kraev, Dominik Yankov and captain Filip Krastev, while Marin Petkov and Zdravko Dimitrov operated on the wings and Tonislav Yordanov led the attack.
The result secured Bulgaria’s place in the tournament final, with their next opponent set to be decided between the host nation Indonesia and Saint Kitts and Nevis.
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