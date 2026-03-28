Bulgaria Climbs in Global Outsourcing Rankings, Secures 25th Place Worldwide

Bulgaria ranks 25th globally in the latest outsourcing competitiveness assessment, according to the 2026 Global Outsourcing Talent Index, which evaluates a total of 195 countries. The country is classified in the report as an emerging leader in the sector.

Within the European Union, Bulgaria is positioned behind Romania, Poland, and Hungary, which are ranked 10th, 14th, and 21st respectively. Romania is noted as the only EU member state to place within the global top ten, highlighting its strong standing in the international outsourcing market.

The report points to Bulgaria’s main competitive strengths as relatively low labor costs and a high level of English language proficiency, both of which continue to support its attractiveness as an outsourcing destination. These factors are cited as key reasons for its ability to maintain a solid position in global comparisons.

In a European context, Bulgaria holds fifth place in terms of importance within the outsourcing industry, reflecting its established role in the regional services and business support ecosystem.

On a global scale, the index is led by the Philippines, followed by Malaysia and India, which continue to dominate the outsourcing talent landscape worldwide.