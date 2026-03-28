Bulgaria Climbs in Global Outsourcing Rankings, Secures 25th Place Worldwide

Shrinking Population, Rising Wages: The Contradictions Shaping Bulgaria Today
Bulgaria’s population continues to shrink, entire settlements are being emptied, while at the same time new housing is being built and left unoccupied
Bulgaria ranks 25th globally in the latest outsourcing competitiveness assessment, according to the 2026 Global Outsourcing Talent Index, which evaluates a total of 195 countries. The country is classified in the report as an emerging leader in the sector.
Within the European Union, Bulgaria is positioned behind Romania, Poland, and Hungary, which are ranked 10th, 14th, and 21st respectively. Romania is noted as the only EU member state to place within the global top ten, highlighting its strong standing in the international outsourcing market.
The report points to Bulgaria’s main competitive strengths as relatively low labor costs and a high level of English language proficiency, both of which continue to support its attractiveness as an outsourcing destination. These factors are cited as key reasons for its ability to maintain a solid position in global comparisons.
In a European context, Bulgaria holds fifth place in terms of importance within the outsourcing industry, reflecting its established role in the regional services and business support ecosystem.
On a global scale, the index is led by the Philippines, followed by Malaysia and India, which continue to dominate the outsourcing talent landscape worldwide.
Fitch Ratings has confirmed Bulgaria’s long-term sovereign credit rating in foreign currency at “BBB+” and maintained a stable outlook, signaling continued confidence in the country’s economic fundamentals.
Three months into Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro, the new currency has become a routine part of daily life for citizens
Fuel prices in Bulgaria have recorded a sharp upward movement over the past month, with diesel showing the most significant increase, according to data from the Fuelo platform
Learn how visual tools help investors navigate Bulgaria’s euro transition, manage GBP/EUR risk, and interpret cross-border market trends more effectively.
Bulgaria’s digital economy is starting to outgrow its old label.
New car sales in the European Union showed a modest recovery in February, rising by 1.4% to a total of 865,437 units compared with the same month last year.
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