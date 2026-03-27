EU Opens Door to Deportation Hubs Outside the Union

World » EU | March 27, 2026, Friday // 16:29
Bulgaria: EU Opens Door to Deportation Hubs Outside the Union

The European Union has taken a significant procedural step toward establishing migrant “return hubs” outside its territory, after the European Parliament approved a new legislative framework aimed at tightening rules on the deportation of rejected asylum seekers. The initiative reflects a broader shift toward stricter migration management across the bloc.

The vote passed with 389 members in favor, 206 against, and 32 abstentions, allowing negotiations with EU member states to begin on the final legal text. The proposal, introduced by the European Commission following sustained pressure from several governments, is designed to speed up returns of individuals who do not qualify for protection and reduce the backlog of unresolved asylum cases.

Under the planned system, EU countries would be allowed to transfer irregular migrants to designated facilities in third countries that are not their countries of origin, provided that formal bilateral agreements are established. These so-called return hubs would hold individuals awaiting deportation outside EU borders.

The framework also introduces stricter enforcement tools, including the possibility of extending detention periods to as long as 24 months. It further allows for long-term or even permanent bans on re-entry for people subject to return decisions. In addition, deportation appeals would no longer automatically suspend removal, with courts given discretion to decide whether a case justifies a stay.

Lawmakers also approved provisions allowing families with children to be included in transfers to third countries, while excluding unaccompanied minors from such measures. Security-related cases could also result in permanent entry bans under the new rules.

The initiative has been driven in particular by Greece, working alongside Germany, Denmark, Austria, and the Netherlands, which have been coordinating discussions on the creation of external processing and return facilities. Although no partner countries have been formally selected yet, technical negotiations with potential host states are continuing, with further political coordination expected in the coming months.

Officials involved in the talks anticipate that discussions between the European Parliament and the Council could progress relatively quickly, given that key positions appear closely aligned.

The vote exposed clear political divisions within the European Parliament. The European People’s Party aligned with several far-right groups to secure passage of the text, while some members of the Socialists and Democrats from countries such as Denmark, Malta, and Latvia also supported the measure. Liberal and left-wing groups largely opposed or abstained, warning about the implications for fundamental rights.

Human rights organizations have criticized the proposal, arguing that outsourcing deportations to third countries risks creating legal and humanitarian gaps if safeguards are insufficient. One major concern raised is that such facilities could operate in jurisdictions with weaker oversight, potentially undermining protections for migrants.

Supporters of the plan argue that it is necessary to make return procedures more efficient and enforceable across the EU. Critics, however, describe the system as an attempt to shift responsibility beyond Europe’s borders, warning it could become a contentious element of the bloc’s future migration policy.

The coming negotiations with member states, as well as the selection of potential host countries, are expected to determine whether the initiative becomes a central pillar of EU migration policy or remains a source of political dispute.

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Tags: migrant, hubs, EU

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