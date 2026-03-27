Rumen Radev Promises: No Money for Wars, Stronger State Control and Tough Anti-Graft Measures Needed

Politics | March 27, 2026, Friday // 15:01
Bulgaria: Rumen Radev Promises: No Money for Wars, Stronger State Control and Tough Anti-Graft Measures Needed

Rumen Radev, speaking at a pre-election gathering in Burgas, said that a central priority for “Progressive Bulgaria” is to keep the country out of ongoing armed conflicts in the region and beyond. The party position, according to a statement from its press center, frames this as a core national security objective.

He argued that public resources should not be directed toward external military engagements, but instead invested domestically. In his view, state spending should prioritize pensions, children, healthcare services, education, and broader social infrastructure, rather than conflict-related commitments.

Radev also highlighted what he described as the need for a more pragmatic approach in foreign policy and international cooperation. He said Bulgaria must defend its national interests within the alliances it participates in, while avoiding decisions driven purely by ideology in an increasingly unstable global environment.

According to him, this pragmatic line is particularly relevant in areas such as investment policy, energy supply, and access to international markets. He warned that Bulgaria risks falling behind other economies if it does not adopt a more competitive and flexible strategy aligned with EU standards and global developments.

Turning to domestic governance, Radev stressed that judicial reform remains incomplete even with the importance of appointing a new prosecutor general. He said “Progressive Bulgaria” would pursue broader structural changes, including reforms in the Interior Ministry and security services, as well as reviews of major public procurement contracts that he claimed have led to significant financial losses.

He also raised concerns about wealth and ownership transparency, stating that there are individuals who have accumulated assets without clear justification. In this context, he proposed measures to identify real ownership structures, verify declared income, and examine financial activity linked to Bulgarian citizens abroad where origins of funds are unclear. He further supported strengthening mechanisms for confiscating illegally acquired property.

Radev called on voters to express their position in the upcoming vote on April 19, referencing political promises related to euro adoption and economic stability. He criticized what he described as unfulfilled expectations regarding investment inflows and warned about insufficient safeguards against rising prices and lack of financial buffers.

He also addressed Burgas specifically, describing it as a key national centre with strong potential in transport, logistics, and tourism. He portrayed the city as historically open and outward-looking, suggesting it should continue developing as a major strategic hub within Bulgaria’s economic and geographic landscape.

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Tags: Bulgaria, Radev, Progressive

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