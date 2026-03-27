Sofia Stabbing Attacks: Hospitals Confirm Recoveries as Police Probe Motive and Mental Health Factors

Three of the four foreign nationals injured in the knife attacks in central Sofia have been discharged from hospital after receiving medical treatment, health institutions confirmed. One of the victims remains hospitalized following surgery, while the others are continuing recovery at home.

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At the Military Medical Academy, two German citizens injured in the second incident were treated for wounds and released the same day. In parallel, the emergency hospital “Pirogov” reported that a 63-year-old German man underwent surgery after the initial attack near the Vasil Levski Stadium metro station. His condition stabilized overnight, and he remains under hospital care in a surgical unit.

His 65-year-old compatriot, injured in the same first attack, also underwent surgical treatment and was subsequently discharged for home recovery. Medical staff confirmed that both patients received appropriate intervention, with no further complications reported.

The incidents took place in two separate locations within a short timeframe. The first attack was reported at 7:29 p.m. near the Vasil Levski Stadium metro station, where two German men were injured. Approximately 15 minutes later, a second alert was received regarding two young women stabbed at a bus stop along Cherni Vrah Boulevard, in the direction of the Hemus Hotel.

The two women, aged 26 and 30 and also German nationals, sustained injuries to the upper body, mainly in the shoulder area. The Military Medical Academy stated that both were treated on site and did not require hospitalization before being released for further recovery at home.

Shortly after the attacks, police released an appeal for public assistance and circulated images of the suspect. The 39-year-old woman was detained in the early hours of the following day after being identified with the help of surveillance footage from public transport.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances and possible motives behind the assaults, including assessments of the suspect’s mental condition. Initial statements from investigators suggest that both psychological factors and possible hostile attitudes toward foreigners are being examined.

The case has also drawn comparisons with a previous stabbing incident in Sofia earlier in the year involving multiple victims and a suspect later linked to severe mental health issues, raising renewed public discussion about psychiatric care and preventive intervention.

Additional accounts circulating on social media described the suspect being seen on public transport shortly before the attacks, with witnesses noting unusual behavior. These reports are being reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation, alongside official evidence gathered by law enforcement.

Further readings:

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'I Would Do the Same Thing Again:' Woman Who Stabbed Three in Sofia to be Placed in Psychiatric Hospital