Election Crime Surge in Bulgaria Tied to More Citizen Reports, Interior Minister Says

Crime | March 27, 2026, Friday // 12:14
Bulgaria: Election Crime Surge in Bulgaria Tied to More Citizen Reports, Interior Minister Says

Interim Interior Minister Emil Dechev said that the rising number of detected election-related crimes is linked to a growing willingness among citizens to report suspected violations. He noted that the Interior Ministry has encouraged people to submit signals when they witness or become aware of vote-buying or other electoral offences.

According to Dechev, this shift in public behavior has led to a sharp increase in reports being filed. As a result, the number of pre-trial proceedings has grown significantly, along with the number of individuals detained in connection with alleged violations of election law.

The minister also addressed circulating claims regarding alleged police action against the so-called “prosecutor’s son” Vasil Mihaylov. He rejected reports suggesting involvement of the Anti-Corruption Directorate or other Interior Ministry structures, describing them as inaccurate. He clarified that there had been no official operation targeting Mihaylov.

Dechev outlined a separate version of events, stating that Mihaylov, together with two other individuals, allegedly travelled to a village near Pernik using masks, batons and a vehicle, where an incident occurred involving an attempted attack on a ministry employee. According to his account, shots were fired into the air, after which the group fled and later abandoned their vehicle on a dirt road. He stressed that the case is being pursued, but denied any formal detention operation by the ministry.

In a different case, involving an attack on four German citizens with a knife in central Sofia, Dechev said the detained suspect is believed to have possible mental health issues. He added that there is currently no evidence suggesting terrorist or political motives behind the incident, and that investigations are ongoing regarding any prior police contact involving the woman.

Responding to questions about a possible extraordinary parliamentary session and a potential hearing, the minister said he saw no issue with appearing before lawmakers and providing information if required.

Acting Interior Ministry Secretary General Georgi Kandev reported that 30 individuals have been detained in the Blagoevgrad region in connection with offences against citizens’ political rights. He added that a coordinated police operation is currently underway across parts of Blagoevgrad and Sofia regions.

According to preliminary data, over 30 warning protocols have been issued and four pre-trial proceedings have been launched. Authorities described the operation as part of broader efforts targeting violations of political rights.

Separate police actions are also ongoing in the Blagoevgrad district aimed at combating general crime and electoral offences. Searches have been conducted in multiple towns, including Blagoevgrad, Petrich, Sandanski, Mikrevo and Razlog, with detentions still being assessed as operations continue.

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Tags: election, crime, Bulgaria

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