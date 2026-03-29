Bulgaria Plans Higher Student Fees from 2026/2027, With Sharp Increases in Some Programs

The Bulgarian government has proposed changes that would increase student tuition and application fees starting from the 2026/2027 academic year, according to a draft decision released for public consultation. The planned update introduces higher costs across most higher education programs, alongside a small rise in average application fees.

Under the proposal, the average annual tuition fee is expected to reach about 545 euros, while application fees would average around 40 euros. For doctoral programs at state universities, the annual charge would rise to approximately 1,130 euros, with application fees increasing to about 130 euros.

Several universities in Plovdiv are expected to adjust their pricing structure. At Plovdiv University “Paisii Hilendarski”, many fields would see only minimal changes. Pedagogical programs, for example, would move from roughly 357.90 euros to 358 euros annually, effectively a negligible increase due to rounding. Law studies would also see a slight adjustment, rising from 613.55 euros to about 614 euros per year.

In some cases, fees are projected to decrease slightly. Certain economics-related programs, including economics, finance and marketing, would fall from 268.43 euros to 268 euros annually. However, other fields at the same institution are set to become more expensive, including at the University of Food Technology, where economics and tourism programs would rise from 352.80 euros to 400 euros per year, an increase of nearly 15 percent.

At technical universities, engineering and related specialities such as electrical engineering and food technology would also see higher costs, increasing from 511.30 euros to 550 euros annually under state-funded study arrangements.

Medical education in Plovdiv is also expected to become more expensive. At the Medical University of Plovdiv, tuition for medicine, pharmacy and dentistry would rise slightly from 613.56 euros to 620 euros per year.

The Agricultural University is included in the planned changes as well, with key programs such as plant breeding, plant protection and animal husbandry increasing from 388.58 euros to 400 euros annually.

The Academy of Music, Dance and Fine Arts “Prof. Asen Diamandiev” would also raise tuition. The “Music and Dance Art” program would increase from 715.81 euros to 780 euros per year, while the “Pedagogy of Education” program would see the sharpest rise, climbing from 613.55 euros to 850 euros annually - an increase of nearly 38 percent.