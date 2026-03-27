Major Drug Bust in Sofia: Over 260 kg of Narcotics Seized in Coordinated Operation

Authorities in Sofia have seized a significant quantity of narcotics during a coordinated operation, according to sources cited by NOVA. The case involved the discovery of cocaine and marijuana as part of an ongoing investigation.

The operation was conducted on Thursday afternoon through joint action between the Directorate of the Bulgarian Anti-Corruption Bureau and the National Security Agency. The coordinated effort targeted locations linked to an identified criminal network operating within the capital.

According to the available information, law enforcement officers confiscated more than 10 kilograms of cocaine, around 200 kilograms of marijuana, and approximately 50 kilograms of amphetamine. The substances were found at multiple sites associated with the group under investigation.

Officials indicated that the drugs were distributed across different premises used by the suspected criminal organization, suggesting a wider logistical structure behind the trafficking activity. The investigation is ongoing.