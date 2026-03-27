Iran Thanks Putin: “Your Support Inspires Us”

World » RUSSIA | March 27, 2026, Friday // 10:14
Bulgaria: Iran Thanks Putin: “Your Support Inspires Us”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has publicly expressed gratitude to Russia and President Vladimir Putin, saying Moscow’s political backing and statements of support provide encouragement to Tehran during the ongoing conflict. Writing on X in Russian, he thanked both the Russian leadership and its people, stating that Putin’s messages and broader Russian support are a source of motivation for Iran in the war.

Pezeshkian also linked the current wartime experience to longer-term regional implications, arguing that Iran’s resilience and determination could help shape new forms of cooperation among regional states. He suggested that such developments could contribute to future security arrangements across parts of East Asia, while framing Iran’s stance as one of endurance and resistance. In his message, he reiterated appreciation to Russia’s government and population on behalf of Iran.

The comments come amid a broader backdrop of intensifying conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. President Donald Trump has recently postponed planned strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure until April 6, following what he described as ongoing diplomatic progress. Earlier, he had already ordered a temporary pause in attacks after discussions with Tehran, while continuing to threaten action if Iran failed to restore freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route. Iranian officials, in turn, warned that any strikes on their energy infrastructure would be met with retaliation against US assets in the Middle East.

At the same time, Moscow has taken a critical stance toward Western military actions. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov previously warned that the killing of Iranian leaders during joint US-Israeli operations could have far-reaching consequences. Russia has framed the strikes as unprovoked aggression and has maintained political alignment with Tehran throughout the escalation.

Relations between Russia and Iran have deepened significantly in recent years, especially during the war in Ukraine, with Iran supplying drones and other military equipment to Russian forces. Reports have also suggested continued military and logistical cooperation, including potential transfers of drones, medicine, and food, as discussions between senior officials reportedly began shortly after the conflict escalated. Western intelligence and media accounts have further alleged Russian support for Iran in various forms, though the extent of such cooperation remains disputed.

The developments also unfold alongside broader geopolitical and economic shifts. Russia has reportedly benefited from rising global oil prices linked to the conflict, with increased revenues following new constraints in energy markets. At the same time, international officials have noted Iran’s efforts to seek intelligence and support from allied states, including Russia, although Washington has downplayed the strategic impact of such cooperation.

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Tags: Pezeshkian, Russia, Iran, Putin

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