Day 28 of War: Trump Delays Iran Strikes as Israel Hits Tehran and Gulf States Face Daily Attacks

World | March 27, 2026, Friday // 09:36
Bulgaria: Day 28 of War: Trump Delays Iran Strikes as Israel Hits Tehran and Gulf States Face Daily Attacks

As the conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran reaches its 28th day, military operations continue alongside increasingly complicated diplomatic efforts, with both sides sending mixed signals about the prospects for a breakthrough.

US President Donald Trump has postponed planned strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure for another 10 days, setting a new deadline of April 6, citing ongoing negotiations that he described as progressing well. At the same time, he has expressed frustration with Tehran, warning that time for talks is limited and insisting Iranian leaders must show seriousness. Iran, however, has dismissed the US proposal as unbalanced and unfair, outlining its own set of five non-negotiable conditions, including compensation for the war and maintaining control over the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian officials have also voiced deep skepticism about Washington’s intentions, pointing to continued air strikes as evidence that the US is not genuinely pursuing a deal.

Diplomatic channels remain active, with Pakistan acting as an intermediary for messages between the two sides, while Turkiye and Egypt are also involved in mediation efforts. Discussions about a possible face-to-face meeting are ongoing, with Pakistan emerging as a potential venue in the coming days.

On the battlefield, strikes are intensifying. US and Israeli forces have continued to target Iranian territory, including large-scale attacks on infrastructure in central Tehran, while the overall death toll in Iran has exceeded 1,900. Iran has responded with sustained missile and drone attacks against Israel and multiple Gulf countries, including Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Jordan. Interceptions have become routine in several of these states, though casualties have been reported, including two deaths in Abu Dhabi after debris from a downed projectile fell in the city.

Elsewhere in the region, the conflict is widening. Israeli forces are engaged in fighting with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, where additional troops are being requested to maintain operations. Two Israeli soldiers have been reported killed in the area, while Lebanese authorities warn of the risk of territorial escalation south of the Litani River. Air strikes have also been reported in Beirut’s southern suburbs. In Iraq, a US strike on the Habbaniyah base killed several soldiers and wounded others, while the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has severely disrupted oil exports, particularly for Iraq.

The war is also putting pressure on military resources. In Washington, officials are considering redirecting air defense systems initially intended for Ukraine to the Middle East. At the same time, political pressure is building at home, with polls indicating rising public dissatisfaction with Trump’s handling of the war and growing concern over increasing fuel prices.

Globally, the economic impact is becoming more pronounced. Energy markets remain volatile, prompting countries such as Japan to release strategic reserves and South Korea to introduce emergency measures. The Philippines has declared a state of emergency amid dwindling fuel supplies, while global financial markets have been shaken, with major US indices heading toward their worst monthly performance in a year.

Additional developments include reports from Israel that a senior Iranian naval commander, Alireza Tangsiri, has been killed in a targeted strike, though Tehran has not confirmed the claim. Meanwhile, international watchdogs have raised alarm over reported strikes near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear facility, warning of the potential for a serious radiological incident if the site is damaged.

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Tags: Iran, US, Israel, war

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