Europe Moves to Tackle Fuel Price Surge with Taxes Cuts and Price Caps

European governments are rolling out a range of measures aimed at easing the pressure of rising fuel prices, with approaches varying from tax cuts to direct market intervention.

Poland has moved to significantly reduce the tax burden on fuel by cutting VAT from 23% to 8%. In addition, authorities plan to introduce a daily price cap on gasoline, to be set by the energy minister, alongside a tax targeting excess profits of oil companies. The proposals are expected to pass through parliament quickly, with officials saying consumers could see relief even before the Catholic Easter.

Germany has opted for regulatory limits on price fluctuations at fuel stations. Under the new rules approved in Berlin, prices may only be increased once per day, specifically at midday. This comes in response to a system where fuel costs vary throughout the day, often multiple times.

Italy, for its part, is addressing the fiscal impact of earlier measures. The government has allocated €417 million to offset losses in the state budget caused by reduced excise duties on fuel, maintaining its effort to keep prices in check.

In the United Kingdom, authorities are considering targeted subsidies aimed at supporting vulnerable groups most affected by higher fuel costs, though no final decision has yet been announced.

Austria has also introduced a set of interventions, including a cap on fuel prices and reductions in excise duties and trade margins, which are expected to lower prices by around 10 cents per liter. The country has revised its pricing rules as well, allowing stations to adjust prices up to three times a week instead of once daily. Fuel prices there currently hover around €1.70 per liter, with some locations approaching the €2 threshold. Analysts describe these steps as typical short-term crisis responses, noting that while they can bring quick relief, their long-term impact remains uncertain. Rising fuel costs have already fed into broader inflation, with everyday expenses, such as food purchases in Vienna, increasing by €7 to €10 per week.