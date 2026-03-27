Bulgaria: Woman Who Stabbed Four Germans Detained, Attacks Linked to Xenophobic Motive

Police have detained the woman suspected of carrying out a series of knife attacks in central Sofia that left four foreign nationals injured. The victims, all German citizens, were treated in two hospitals in the capital and are now out of danger.

Further reading: BREAKING: Woman on the Run After Stabbing Four Germans in Central Sofia

The suspect, identified as a woman in her late 30s, was located at her home in the Simeonovo district following a police search. According to information cited by NOVA, she is believed to suffer from mental illness, while initial indications suggest her actions may have been driven by xenophobic motives.

The first emergency call was received shortly after 19:30, sending two ambulance teams to the area near the “Vasil Levski Stadium” metro station. There, two men aged 63 and 65 were found with stab wounds to the upper body. Both were transported to Pirogov Hospital, where they underwent examinations and surgical procedures. The older man required an operation and remained under care overnight, while the other was treated and later discharged.

Roughly 15 to 20 minutes later, authorities received a second signal reporting another attack in the area of the Hemus Hotel and a nearby public transport stop. Two women in their late 20s, also German nationals, were found with injuries to their arms and shoulders. They were taken to the Military Medical Academy, where their wounds were treated. Doctors confirmed that their condition did not require hospitalization.

The two incidents, carried out within a short time frame at nearby locations, are believed to have been committed by the same individual. Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the attacks.