BREAKING: Woman on the Run After Stabbing Four Germans in Central Sofia

Police in Sofia are searching for a woman suspected of carrying out a series of knife attacks that left four foreign nationals injured in the city center on Thursday evening. All victims are German citizens and were transported to hospital for treatment, with authorities confirming that none are in life-threatening condition.

The first alert was received at 19:29, prompting two ambulance teams to respond to the area near the “Vasil Levski Stadium” metro station. There, medics found two men aged 63 and 65 with stab wounds to the upper body, including injuries to the head and torso. Both were taken to the emergency hospital “Pirogov,” where they underwent examinations and required surgical intervention. Doctors later confirmed their condition is stable and not immediately life-threatening.

Roughly 15 minutes later, a second signal was reported from the area around the Hemus Hotel and a nearby stop on Cherni Vrah Boulevard. Two young women, aged 26 and 30, were found with knife injuries to their arms and shoulders. Ambulances transported them to the Military Medical Academy, where they were treated. Their injuries are not considered serious.

According to initial information, the same woman is believed to be responsible for both attacks, which occurred within a short time span at two nearby locations in central Sofia. Law enforcement authorities are continuing efforts to identify and locate the suspect, while also working to clarify the full circumstances surrounding the incidents.