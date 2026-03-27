Bulgaria and Greece Rank Lowest in EU Purchasing Power

Eurostat provisional estimates, cited by Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute, indicate significant disparities in GDP per capita across the European Union in 2025 when measured in purchasing power standards. Bulgaria and Greece remain at the lowest end of the ranking, while Luxembourg leads by a wide margin.

According to the data, GDP per capita in purchasing power terms ranges from 68% of the EU average in both Bulgaria and Greece to 239% in Luxembourg. The EU average itself is estimated at around €41,600. Ten member states, representing roughly 34% of the EU population, are positioned above this average level.

These higher-performing economies include Luxembourg, Ireland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Austria, Germany, Belgium, Sweden, Malta, and Finland. Together, they form the group exceeding the EU benchmark in terms of economic output per person adjusted for price levels.

A large number of remaining member states cluster close to the EU average, with several falling slightly below it. France, Cyprus, Italy, the Czech Republic, Spain, and Slovenia are about 10% under the average, while Lithuania, Portugal, and Poland are estimated to be between 10% and 20% lower.

At the lower end of the scale, Bulgaria and Greece record the weakest results, with GDP per capita measured at around 32% below the EU average, confirming their position as the least affluent economies in the bloc under this indicator.