Bulgaria Tops EU Mortality Rates for Fifth Year in a Row
Bulgaria has recorded the highest mortality rate in the European Union for five consecutive years, according to data reported by BGNES. The figures show a persistent gap between Bulgaria and the EU average, with the country consistently ranking first in deaths per thousand population from 2020 through 2024.
During 2020, the year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bulgaria registered a mortality rate of 19 per thousand, significantly above the EU average of 11.6. In comparison, the lowest rates in the bloc were recorded in Ireland at 6.2 and Luxembourg at 6.9 per thousand.
In 2021, Bulgaria’s mortality rate rose further to 22.9 per thousand, even as the overall EU rate remained at 11.6. The following year, 2022, saw a decline in Bulgaria’s figure to 18.4 per thousand, though it still remained the highest among all member states.
Recent data for 2023 and 2024 indicate a continued decrease but no change in ranking. The mortality rate stood at 15.7 per thousand for both years, with 100,736 deaths recorded in 2024 alone. Despite this downward trend compared to previous years and a slight improvement relative to 2018 levels, Bulgaria remains above the EU average, which was 10.8 per thousand in 2023.
Infant mortality in Bulgaria is also reported to be approximately 1.5 times higher than the European average, further highlighting disparities in public health outcomes.
Across the EU, countries such as Latvia, Hungary, and Croatia follow Bulgaria in terms of higher mortality rates, while Ireland and Luxembourg consistently maintain the lowest levels throughout the 2020–2025 period.
Bulgaria Plans Higher Student Fees from 2026/2027, With Sharp Increases in Some Programs
The Bulgarian government has proposed changes that would increase student tuition and application fees starting from the 2026/2027 academic year, according to a draft decision released for public consultation
Winter Strikes Back: Snow Expected in Bulgaria This Weekend as Temperatures Drop Sharply
A rapid deterioration in weather conditions is expected across Bulgaria in the final days of March, with forecasters warning of a mix of heavy rainfall, falling temperatures and even snow in some areas
Bulgaria and Greece Rank Lowest in EU Purchasing Power
Eurostat provisional estimates, cited by Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute, indicate significant disparities in GDP per capita across the European Union in 2025 when measured in purchasing power standards
Bulgaria Weather Outlook: March Ends With Storms, Snowfall Risk and Unstable April Forecast Ahead
A yellow warning for significant rainfall has been issued across the western half of Bulgaria, covering areas including Montana, Vratsa, Sofia City and Sofia Region, Lovech, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pleven, as well as parts of Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Gabro
Alexey Shor: Musical Style, Concertos, Suites and Orchestral Works
Alexey Shor is a Ukrainian-born American composer who creates pieces for solo instruments and orchestra, often described as traditional, straightforwardand emotional.
Bulgaria Braces for Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Across 16 Regions on Friday
Rainy and unstable weather is expected across Bulgaria on Friday, March 27, with precipitation gradually spreading from western regions in the morning to most parts of the country by evening