Bulgaria Tops EU Mortality Rates for Fifth Year in a Row

Bulgaria has recorded the highest mortality rate in the European Union for five consecutive years, according to data reported by BGNES. The figures show a persistent gap between Bulgaria and the EU average, with the country consistently ranking first in deaths per thousand population from 2020 through 2024.

During 2020, the year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bulgaria registered a mortality rate of 19 per thousand, significantly above the EU average of 11.6. In comparison, the lowest rates in the bloc were recorded in Ireland at 6.2 and Luxembourg at 6.9 per thousand.

In 2021, Bulgaria’s mortality rate rose further to 22.9 per thousand, even as the overall EU rate remained at 11.6. The following year, 2022, saw a decline in Bulgaria’s figure to 18.4 per thousand, though it still remained the highest among all member states.

Recent data for 2023 and 2024 indicate a continued decrease but no change in ranking. The mortality rate stood at 15.7 per thousand for both years, with 100,736 deaths recorded in 2024 alone. Despite this downward trend compared to previous years and a slight improvement relative to 2018 levels, Bulgaria remains above the EU average, which was 10.8 per thousand in 2023.

Infant mortality in Bulgaria is also reported to be approximately 1.5 times higher than the European average, further highlighting disparities in public health outcomes.

Across the EU, countries such as Latvia, Hungary, and Croatia follow Bulgaria in terms of higher mortality rates, while Ireland and Luxembourg consistently maintain the lowest levels throughout the 2020–2025 period.