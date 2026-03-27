Bulgaria Braces for Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Across 16 Regions on Friday

Rainy and unstable weather is expected across Bulgaria on Friday, March 27, with precipitation gradually spreading from western regions in the morning to most parts of the country by evening. According to NIMH forecasts, rainfall will be widespread and in many areas will be accompanied by thunderstorms, with the most significant amounts expected in western and mountainous regions. Snowfall is also anticipated in higher mountain zones.

A yellow weather code has been issued for 16 regions in Western and Central Bulgaria due to expected heavy rainfall, with accumulations reaching around 30–35 mm. Winds will vary across the country, with moderate conditions overall, but temporarily strong easterly gusts expected in the Danube Plain and Upper Thracian Lowland. Minimum temperatures will range between 4°C and 9°C, while daytime highs will generally be between 11°C and 16°C, with Sofia around 12°C.

In mountainous areas, cloud cover will dominate throughout the day. Snow will fall above approximately 1400 meters, while lower elevations will see rain. Winds in the mountains will be strong to stormy, coming from the south-southeast. Temperatures will reach about 4°C at 1200 meters and around -2°C at 2000 meters altitude.

Along the Black Sea coast, cloudy conditions will persist, with rainfall expected first along the southern coastline in the afternoon and later extending to the northern parts by evening. Winds will be moderate from the east, and maximum coastal temperatures will be around 9°C. Sea water temperatures will remain low at 7–9°C, with wave heights of 2 to 3 on the Beaufort scale.

Regionally, the broader Balkan area will also experience mostly cloudy weather, with precipitation moving eastward from the western parts. In several locations, rainfall will be heavy and locally accompanied by thunderstorms. Snow is expected in mountainous regions across the peninsula, while windy conditions will prevail in many areas.