Bulgaria Nearly Doubles Defense Spending in 10 Years, NATO Report Shows

Bulgaria has nearly doubled its defense spending over the past decade, according to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s annual report, cited by BTA. Between 2014 and 2025, the country’s military expenditure rose from 1.31% to 2.14% of GDP, reflecting a steady upward trend in line with broader Alliance-wide increases.

On an annual basis, Bulgaria recorded a 13.78% rise in defense spending in 2025. Across NATO, member states collectively increased military expenditure to an average of 2.77% of GDP last year, highlighting continued growth driven by the evolving security environment, including Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The structure of Bulgaria’s defense budget shows a strong focus on personnel costs, which account for 54.3% of total spending. Infrastructure-related investments follow with 28.4%, while maintenance costs make up 16.9%. Despite ongoing modernization efforts, personnel expenses continue to dominate expenditure patterns, consistent with trends seen in many allied countries.

At the same time, Bulgaria is allocating a growing share of resources toward equipment and modernization. In 2025, 28.3% of the defense budget is directed to equipment purchases, placing the country among those actively investing in upgrading military capabilities, though still behind leading NATO members where such allocations exceed one third.

In absolute terms, Bulgaria’s defense spending has increased significantly, rising from approximately USD 910 million in 2014 to USD 2.033 billion in 2025 at constant 2021 prices. This represents an increase of more than 123% over the period. However, the country remains close to the Alliance’s minimum 2% GDP benchmark, indicating convergence rather than leadership in defence expenditure levels.

Overall NATO spending across Europe and Canada has reached USD 574 billion in 2025, equivalent to 2.33% of combined GDP. The general trend across the Alliance remains one of sustained growth, attributed to heightened security concerns.

NATO leaders have also signaled further ambitions, with expectations that members will demonstrate a credible path toward reaching 5% of GDP in defense spending by 2030, as noted by Rutte ahead of the upcoming summit in Ankara.