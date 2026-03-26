Bulgaria Busts Illegal Slaughterhouses in Kardzhali, Tons of Unchecked Meat Found

Crime | March 26, 2026, Thursday // 16:04
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Busts Illegal Slaughterhouses in Kardzhali, Tons of Unchecked Meat Found

Two illegal slaughterhouses were uncovered in the Kardzhali region during a joint operation by the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) and the Economic Police. The facilities were located on private properties in the village of Chiflik, within Kardzhali municipality, and are believed to have processed and distributed large quantities of meat without official veterinary oversight.

Inspectors reported finding around 80 ear tags from large ruminants at the sites, which authorities say indicates the animals were not properly registered or subjected to veterinary and sanitary control. The BFSA stated that the origin of the livestock, as well as the individuals responsible, will be identified through these tag numbers.

On-site checks revealed significant quantities of unregulated meat. In one of the properties, approximately 100 kilograms of veal were discovered without documentation of origin. In the second location, inspectors found about 230 kilograms of beef, 10 kilograms of beef trimmings, and four animal skins. Authorities have indicated that the seized products are set to be destroyed.

The agency stressed that the scale of the findings suggests that meat of unclear origin may have been entering circulation, bypassing required safety controls. The presence of multiple ear tags reinforced concerns that animals were processed outside of official veterinary supervision.

Legal proceedings will be launched against the owners of the two properties, according to the BFSA. The case forms part of an ongoing effort by authorities to combat illegal meat processing operations in the country.

The discovery in Kardzhali comes less than two weeks after a similar operation in Ihtiman, where illegal slaughterhouses were also found to have been operating for an extended period. The BFSA reiterated that the storage and trade of meat without veterinary authorization is strictly prohibited and subject to severe penalties.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: slaughterhouses, Bulgaria, illegal, Kardzhali

Related Articles:

Ukraine Warns of Russian Recruitment Network Targeting Bulgarians for Hybrid Attacks

Ukrainian authorities have reported the existence of a recruitment network operating across parts of Eastern Europe, including Bulgaria, which is allegedly involved in organizing sabotage and destabilization activities in support of Russian interests

World » Russia | March 30, 2026, Monday // 23:00

Zmeevo Range Could Become Bulgaria’s First Drone Testing Hub for NATO-Grade Systems

The Zmeevo military training ground is being considered for transformation into a specialized site for testing drone technologies, according to Vladislav Shekerov, acting head of the Defense Institute

Politics » Defense | March 30, 2026, Monday // 23:00

Sofia Airport Expands Big: 30 Airlines, 94 Destinations in Summer 2026 Schedule

Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport is entering the summer 2026 season with a significantly expanded flight network, offering more destinations and greater connectivity across Europe and beyond

Business » Tourism | March 29, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Record Art Sale in Bulgaria: Boyadzhiev's "Two Weddings" Reaches €280,000 After Fierce Bidding

Zlatyu Boyadzhiev’s painting “Two Weddings” ("Две сватби")has been sold for 280,000 euros at the Artmark spring auction held in Sofia, marking one of the most significant results for Bulgarian fine art on the market.

Society » Culture | March 29, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Central Bank Warns Inflation Could Rise to 3.7% in 2026 Amid Energy Shock Risks

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has warned that inflation in Bulgaria is projected to rise to 3.7% in 2026, with geopolitical tensions in the Middle East identified as a key external risk factor

Business » Finance | March 29, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Climbs in Global Outsourcing Rankings, Secures 25th Place Worldwide

Bulgaria ranks 25th globally in the latest outsourcing competitiveness assessment, according to the 2026 Global Outsourcing Talent Index, which evaluates a total of 195 countries.

Business | March 28, 2026, Saturday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Father Beaten to Death While Defending His Daughter in Razgrad

A 54-year-old man has died after being brutally beaten while attempting to defend his daughter during a late-night incident in Bulgaria's Razgrad region

Crime | March 27, 2026, Friday // 15:38

Sofia Stabbing Attacks: Hospitals Confirm Recoveries as Police Probe Motive and Mental Health Factors

Three of the four foreign nationals injured in the knife attacks in central Sofia have been discharged from hospital after receiving medical treatment, health institutions confirmed

Crime | March 27, 2026, Friday // 12:26

Election Crime Surge in Bulgaria Tied to More Citizen Reports, Interior Minister Says

Interim Interior Minister Emil Dechev said that the rising number of detected election-related crimes is linked to a growing willingness among citizens to report suspected violations

Crime | March 27, 2026, Friday // 12:14

Major Drug Bust in Sofia: Over 260 kg of Narcotics Seized in Coordinated Operation

Authorities in Sofia have seized a significant quantity of narcotics during a coordinated operation

Crime | March 27, 2026, Friday // 10:25

Bulgaria: Woman Who Stabbed Four Germans Detained, Attacks Linked to Xenophobic Motive

Police have detained the woman suspected of carrying out a series of knife attacks in central Sofia that left four foreign nationals injured

Crime | March 27, 2026, Friday // 09:14

BREAKING: Woman on the Run After Stabbing Four Germans in Central Sofia

Police in Sofia are searching for a woman suspected of carrying out a series of knife attacks that left four foreign nationals injured in the city center on Thursday evening

Crime | March 26, 2026, Thursday // 22:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria