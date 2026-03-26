Bulgaria Busts Illegal Slaughterhouses in Kardzhali, Tons of Unchecked Meat Found

Two illegal slaughterhouses were uncovered in the Kardzhali region during a joint operation by the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) and the Economic Police. The facilities were located on private properties in the village of Chiflik, within Kardzhali municipality, and are believed to have processed and distributed large quantities of meat without official veterinary oversight.

Inspectors reported finding around 80 ear tags from large ruminants at the sites, which authorities say indicates the animals were not properly registered or subjected to veterinary and sanitary control. The BFSA stated that the origin of the livestock, as well as the individuals responsible, will be identified through these tag numbers.

On-site checks revealed significant quantities of unregulated meat. In one of the properties, approximately 100 kilograms of veal were discovered without documentation of origin. In the second location, inspectors found about 230 kilograms of beef, 10 kilograms of beef trimmings, and four animal skins. Authorities have indicated that the seized products are set to be destroyed.

The agency stressed that the scale of the findings suggests that meat of unclear origin may have been entering circulation, bypassing required safety controls. The presence of multiple ear tags reinforced concerns that animals were processed outside of official veterinary supervision.

Legal proceedings will be launched against the owners of the two properties, according to the BFSA. The case forms part of an ongoing effort by authorities to combat illegal meat processing operations in the country.

The discovery in Kardzhali comes less than two weeks after a similar operation in Ihtiman, where illegal slaughterhouses were also found to have been operating for an extended period. The BFSA reiterated that the storage and trade of meat without veterinary authorization is strictly prohibited and subject to severe penalties.