Israel Claims Massive Hit: Iran’s Naval Chief Killed in Precision Strike

Israel has announced that an air strike has killed Alireza Tangsiri, the commander of the naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. According to Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, the operation was carried out overnight on Wednesday and also targeted other senior figures within the naval command structure.

Katz described the strike as precise and said Tangsiri had played a central role in actions against maritime traffic, including operations linked to the mining and disruption of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Israeli officials further indicated that the attack took place in the port city of Bandar Abbas, although no formal confirmation has yet been issued by the Israeli military.

There has been no official response from Tehran so far. Reporting from the Iranian capital, journalists noted that if confirmed, the killing would represent another significant loss for Iran’s military leadership, following a series of high-profile assassinations since the start of the conflict on February 28.

Among those previously reported killed in Israeli strikes are senior figures such as Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, security official Ali Larijani, Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani and Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib. In parallel, Israeli operations have increasingly focused on Iran’s naval capabilities, with recent attacks targeting vessels in the Caspian Sea, including ships equipped with missile systems, as well as support and patrol units.