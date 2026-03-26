CEC Unveils Ballots for Early Elections, Strong Interest from Bulgarians Overseas

Politics | March 26, 2026, Thursday // 15:00
Bulgaria: CEC Unveils Ballots for Early Elections, Strong Interest from Bulgarians Overseas

Preparations for the early parliamentary elections on April 19 are progressing on schedule, the Central Election Commission (CEC) announced, presenting both paper and machine ballot samples. According to CEC spokesperson Rositsa Mateva, the design remains unchanged from previous elections, and voters will again mark their choice with an “X” or “V” using a blue pen in the designated box for a party or coalition. Only one selection is allowed for the vote to be valid, while an additional preference for a specific candidate can be indicated within the same list.

The ballots consist of two pages, and the voting procedure with machines follows the established format. After inserting a card, voters make their selection, review it on screen, confirm it, and receive a printed slip, which must be checked, folded, stamped by the commission and placed in the ballot box. Candidate lists and numbering will be displayed both inside and outside polling stations.

Interest in voting abroad remains significant, with 60,904 applications submitted from 67 countries before the March 24 deadline. However, ballots used outside Bulgaria will not include preferential voting. The CEC is coordinating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to expand the number of polling stations where possible, including potential sections in honorary consulates in the United Kingdom, Turkey and the United States, although final proposals are still pending.

Voters can cast their ballots either at their permanent or declared current address, provided they have submitted the required application. Those temporarily staying in another location, such as on holiday or in a sanatorium, will not be able to vote there.

Special polling sections for people with disabilities will be equipped with ramps and accessible facilities, although the technical specifications of booths and partitions have not been updated in 17 years. At the same time, plans to introduce audio assistance for visually impaired voters will not be implemented in these elections due to a lack of technical capacity, despite prior instructions from the CEC.

In parallel, certification of voting machines and software is ongoing, with participation from party representatives and non-governmental organizations. A total of 12 Bulgarian NGOs and two international organizations have been registered as observers, while seven entities are monitoring the certification process itself. Training of regional election commissions is also underway, alongside the development of a mobile application for handling electronic protocols.

The CEC confirmed that paper ballots will be printed by the Bulgarian National Bank’s printing house, using specialized protected paper. The public procurement procedure for their production and delivery has already been launched, with an estimated cost of around 924,000 euros, excluding VAT.

Among the registered candidates for parliament, 19 hold dual citizenship, eight of whom are women. Mateva also clarified that individuals previously sanctioned for violations of election rules are not legally barred from serving on section election commissions, although political parties have been urged not to nominate them.

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Tags: ballot, paper, elections, Bulgaria, machine

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