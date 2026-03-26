Fuel Aid Rush in Bulgaria: Over 3,500 Apply in a Day, Payments Start After April 15

Interest in the state compensation for high fuel prices has surged in Bulgaria, with more than 3,500 applications submitted within the first 24 hours, according to data from the Social Assistance Agency. The institution will process payments to those who meet the eligibility requirements, while the first transfers are expected to begin after April 15.

The support mechanism was triggered after diesel prices in the country held at 1.60 euros per litre for three consecutive days. The measure provides monthly assistance of 20 euros and is part of the government’s response to rising fuel costs.

Applications are required only from individuals who did not receive social assistance in January or February 2026. Those wishing to obtain the payment for April must submit their documents by March 31 to the Social Assistance Directorate at their current address. Submissions can be made in person, via licensed postal operators or through the electronic services platform of the Ministry of e-Government.

For people who already received social support during the first two months of the year, no application is necessary. Their compensation will be issued automatically, either through bank transfer or postal delivery, depending on how previous assistance was provided.

The Social Assistance Agency has already forwarded data on more than 1.172 million beneficiaries to the National Revenue Agency, which will verify who qualifies under the program’s criteria.

Eligibility is limited to individuals who own or co-own a vehicle, or are paying for one under a leasing agreement. An income threshold also applies: applicants must have had an average gross monthly income of no more than 652.41 euros in 2025, equivalent to twice the poverty line. If income data for 2025 is not yet available due to the ongoing tax declaration campaign, figures from 2024 will be used instead, lowering the threshold to 537.88 euros for access to the support.