Bulgarian Man Arrested After Armed Robbery and High-Speed Chase in Greece

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | March 26, 2026, Thursday // 13:32
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Man Arrested After Armed Robbery and High-Speed Chase in Greece

A 23-year-old Bulgarian man has been arrested in Thessaloniki following a rapid police operation after a series of crimes committed within a short timeframe in northern Greece. Authorities say the incidents began in the Halkidiki region and escalated into a high-speed chase ending in the city.

According to Greek police, the suspect first stole a vehicle in the early hours in the Kassandra area. He then drove to a nearby petrol station, where he allegedly threatened an employee with a knife and demanded items including a vehicle registration plate before fleeing toward Thessaloniki.

Police units coordinated quickly and managed to locate the stolen car as it entered the city. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver reportedly ignored instructions, accelerated, and drove through multiple intersections while running red lights, creating dangerous conditions for other road users.

The pursuit concluded in western Thessaloniki, where police blocked the vehicle and detained the suspect. A search of the car reportedly uncovered stolen cash and the weapon believed to have been used in the robbery.

The man now faces multiple charges, including robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, and failure to comply with police orders. His detention is expected to be reviewed by the Thessaloniki prosecutor’s office.

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Tags: greece, Bulgarian, criminal

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