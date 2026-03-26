Aftershocks Shake Mount Athos After Earthquake, Monasteries Report Minor Damage

Strong Aegean Earthquake Felt Across Bulgaria, No Damage Reported
An earthquake with a magnitude of around 5 on the Richter scale struck the Aegean Sea at 9:08 p.m. yesterday, with tremors felt across large parts of Bulgaria.
Seismic activity continues to be recorded around Mount Athos following a stronger earthquake measured at 4.9 on the Richter scale, with authorities confirming a sequence of ongoing aftershocks. So far, tremors have remained below magnitude 3.5, but monitoring efforts remain in place due to continued instability in the area.
Further reading: Strong Aegean Earthquake Felt Across Bulgaria, No Damage Reported
Local monastic authorities report that two monasteries situated close to the epicenter, Xenophon and Dochiariou, have sustained limited damage. Structural issues include cracks in church domes and damage to interior frescoes. Officials note that the affected elements are repairable and no irreversible destruction has been reported.
The Bulgarian monastery “St. George Zograf” has not been impacted, according to reports cited by Bulgarian media. Its inland location on the peninsula is considered a protective factor against the strongest seismic effects.
As a precaution, pilgrims temporarily left monasteries in the region during the day to ensure safety while assessments are ongoing. Despite visible structural concerns in older buildings, no injuries have been reported.
Separate information from local sources indicates that a slightly stronger tremor, measured at 5.1 in some reports, also contributed to cracks in older constructions, particularly in the administrative center of Kareia. Even so, authorities stress that the damage remains limited and primarily cosmetic in nature.
Seismologists from the University of Thessaloniki’s Geophysics Laboratory identified the center as being approximately 8 km northwest of Kareia. The quake was felt strongly across coastal zones, with witnesses describing a prolonged shaking accompanied by a low rumbling sound.
Experts expect aftershocks to persist for at least two weeks, although they assess the likelihood of another major quake as low. Authorities continue to urge caution among monastic communities as the seismic sequence gradually stabilizes.
A rapid deterioration in weather conditions is expected across Bulgaria in the final days of March, with forecasters warning of a mix of heavy rainfall, falling temperatures and even snow in some areas
A yellow warning for significant rainfall has been issued across the western half of Bulgaria, covering areas including Montana, Vratsa, Sofia City and Sofia Region, Lovech, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pleven, as well as parts of Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Gabro
Rainy and unstable weather is expected across Bulgaria on Friday, March 27, with precipitation gradually spreading from western regions in the morning to most parts of the country by evening
An earthquake with a magnitude of around 5 on the Richter scale struck the Aegean Sea at 9:08 p.m. yesterday, with tremors felt across large parts of Bulgaria.
Sunny conditions will dominate across Bulgaria on Thursday, with temperatures in some areas climbing above 20 degrees, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecast for March 26
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