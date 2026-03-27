Fuel prices in Bulgaria have recorded a sharp upward movement over the past month, with diesel showing the most significant increase, according to data from the Fuelo platform. The overall trend points to steady weekly and monthly growth across most fuel types, with only minor exceptions.

The most widely used A95 petrol has risen by 0.06 euros per liter in the past week, equivalent to 4.29%. Prices moved from 1.40 euros on March 19 to around 1.43 euros in the following days, reaching 1.46 euros currently. Over the course of a month, the total increase amounts to 0.20 euros per liter, or 16.13%.

Premium A98 petrol has also followed an upward trajectory. It increased by 0.06 euros per liter over the week, from 1.61 euros on March 19 to 1.67 euros at present, reflecting a 3.73% rise. On a monthly basis, the price is up by 0.20 euros per liter, or 13.61%.

Diesel has seen the steepest jump among all fuel categories. Within a week, its price rose by 0.08 euros per liter, or 5.19%, climbing from 1.54 euros to 1.62 euros. Compared to a month earlier, the increase reaches 0.35 euros per liter, equal to 27.56%, making it the most affected fuel type in the current market cycle.

Propane-butane has also become more expensive, rising by 0.02 euros per liter over the week, from 0.65 euros to 0.67 euros, with a monthly increase of 15.52%. Methane remains stable on a weekly basis at 1.14 euros per kilogram, although it shows a slight monthly rise of 0.01 euros, or 0.88%.

Market analysts link the surge primarily to external factors, particularly high global oil prices and geopolitical tensions, including developments in the Middle East. Industry representatives note that there are no internal disruptions affecting supply or pricing in Bulgaria, and that local wholesale rates remain lower than in some neighboring countries.

Experts also warn of further potential increases if oil prices remain elevated. Some forecasts suggest diesel could reach around 1.70 euros per liter and petrol around 1.50 euros within weeks if current trends persist. Additional projections cited in industry analysis point to continued volatility in global oil markets, with longer-term normalization expected only after sustained easing of geopolitical pressure. Consumer behavior has also shifted, with initial increased refueling followed by a noticeable drop in consumption.

At the same time, specialists reject claims of market manipulation by major suppliers, arguing that price movements closely follow global benchmarks. They also note that discussions around sanctions-related exemptions and energy policy decisions could influence market stability in the coming months.