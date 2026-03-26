Russian Drone Crosses Into Romania, Fighter Jets Scrambled

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | March 26, 2026, Thursday // 11:43
Bulgaria: Russian Drone Crosses Into Romania, Fighter Jets Scrambled

Romania’s Ministry of National Defense has confirmed that a military drone crossed into Romanian airspace and later crashed, after being diverted during Ukrainian air defense activity. Officials said the incident occurred amid a new wave of Russian strikes targeting Ukrainian civilian and infrastructure sites near the northern part of Tulcea County.

According to the ministry, the Romanian Air Force scrambled two F-16 fighter jets from the 86th air base in Borcea at 00:16 to monitor the situation. The drone entered Romanian airspace shortly after, at around 00:44, before going down approximately four kilometers inside the country, near the village of Parchiș, in an area outside populated settlements. Authorities later confirmed the presence of burnt vegetation and debris from the unmanned aircraft, with no casualties or material damage reported. Teams from the Ministry of National Defense and the Romanian Intelligence Service were deployed to secure the site and carry out an investigation.

Residents in northern Tulcea reported hearing loud explosions during the night, with at least 10 emergency calls made to the 112 number. The RO-ALERT system also issued warnings about potential falling objects in the area due to nearby cross-border attacks on Ukrainian territory.

Separately, tensions in the Black Sea region were further highlighted by an incident involving a Turkish crude oil tanker struck by a drone approximately 15 nautical miles from the Bosphorus Strait. The vessel, identified as the Altura and operated by a Turkish company under a Sierra Leone flag, had departed from the Russian port of Novorossiysk carrying about one million barrels of crude oil and is subject to EU and UK sanctions.

Reports indicate the strike caused an explosion on the ship’s bridge and flooding in the engine room. The 27-member crew remained safe, while Turkish authorities said the tanker was hit by an unmanned naval vehicle. The ship issued a distress call, prompting the deployment of a Turkish Coast Guard vessel and an emergency response unit to the area.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Romania, drone, Russian, Ukraine

Related Articles:

Ukraine Warns of Russian Recruitment Network Targeting Bulgarians for Hybrid Attacks

Ukrainian authorities have reported the existence of a recruitment network operating across parts of Eastern Europe, including Bulgaria, which is allegedly involved in organizing sabotage and destabilization activities in support of Russian interests

World » Russia | March 30, 2026, Monday // 23:00

Zmeevo Range Could Become Bulgaria’s First Drone Testing Hub for NATO-Grade Systems

The Zmeevo military training ground is being considered for transformation into a specialized site for testing drone technologies, according to Vladislav Shekerov, acting head of the Defense Institute

Politics » Defense | March 30, 2026, Monday // 23:00

Zelensky Pushes for Direct Talks with Putin as Peace Efforts in Ukraine Stall

President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Ukraine is treating negotiations with Russia seriously and believes progress would be more effective if talks were conducted directly at the level of national leaders

World » Ukraine | March 26, 2026, Thursday // 16:00

Zelensky Reveals US Pressure: Leave Donbas or Lose Security Guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that the United States is proposing security guarantees to Kyiv on the condition that Ukrainian forces withdraw from the parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions that remain under Kyiv’s control

World » Ukraine | March 26, 2026, Thursday // 09:09

EU Faces Energy Headache: Russian Oil Ban Postponed, Fuel Prices Surge

The European Commission has postponed the planned proposal to permanently ban Russian oil imports, amid rising energy prices driven by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East

World » EU | March 25, 2026, Wednesday // 12:36

Russian Drone Strikes Estonian Power Plant

A drone originating from Russia struck the chimney of the Narva power plant in northeastern Estonia on the morning of March 25, according to the country’s Internal Security Service in Tallinn

World » EU | March 25, 2026, Wednesday // 10:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Bulgarian Man Arrested After Armed Robbery and High-Speed Chase in Greece

A 23-year-old Bulgarian man has been arrested in Thessaloniki following a rapid police operation after a series of crimes committed within a short timeframe in northern Greece

World » Southeast Europe | March 26, 2026, Thursday // 13:32

Greece Boosts Regional Standing Through Patriot Missile Deployments

The deployment of Patriot missile system units by Greece, both domestically and in overseas missions, is reinforcing Athens’ diplomatic leverage at a time of shifting regional dynamics

World » Southeast Europe | March 24, 2026, Tuesday // 13:02

Romania Declares Oil Market Crisis, Imposes Price Controls and Export Restrictions

The Romanian government is set to introduce an emergency ordinance declaring a crisis on the oil and petroleum products market, alongside a package of measures aimed at shielding both the economy and consumers.

World » Southeast Europe | March 23, 2026, Monday // 14:23

US Extends NIS License, Keeping Serbia’s Only Refinery Running Amid Sanctions

The United States has granted a temporary extension to the operating license of the Serbian oil company NIS, which is currently under sanctions, according to Serbia’s Energy Minister Dubravka Džedović-Handanović.

World » Southeast Europe | March 20, 2026, Friday // 12:22

Greece Emerges as Key Gas and Energy Hub for Southeast Europe

Greece has emerged as a significant energy hub for Central and Southeast Europe, moving from the periphery of the European energy system to a central player

World » Southeast Europe | March 20, 2026, Friday // 12:06

Cyprus Braces for 20% Electricity Price Surge by Summer

Electricity prices in Cyprus are expected to rise significantly in the coming months, with projections pointing to an increase of up to 20% by August.

World » Southeast Europe | March 20, 2026, Friday // 11:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria