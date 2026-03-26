Negotiations between the United States and Iran continue to evolve, though both sides present sharply contrasting interpretations of the process. US President Donald Trump maintains that Tehran is eager to reach an agreement, while Iranian officials insist that Washington’s approach reflects weakness and a failure to achieve its objectives. Despite the rhetoric, channels of communication remain active through intermediaries.
According to US officials, discussions are ongoing, with efforts underway to arrange a potential meeting in Pakistan aimed at identifying a possible pathway toward de-escalation. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has confirmed that messages have been exchanged via mediators, but he rejected the idea that Tehran is negotiating under pressure, pointing instead to what he described as a shift in US demands from earlier calls for “unconditional surrender.”
On the ground, the conflict continues to escalate. Israeli forces report renewed strikes in central Iran, including operations in Isfahan, while Iranian-linked actions and air defense responses have been reported across several Gulf states. Intelligence sources also indicate that Iran is reinforcing strategic positions, including Kharg Island, amid expectations of potential further US military activity.
Regional security concerns are widening beyond Iran and Israel. Reports from Gulf countries describe interceptions of drones and missiles, with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain all affected by related incidents or threats. In parallel, Kuwait authorities have detained individuals accused of plotting attacks linked to Hezbollah, while Iraq is facing diplomatic pressure to curb armed groups operating from its territory.
Inside the United States, political and public pressure is increasing. Lawmakers from both major parties have expressed dissatisfaction with briefings on the war’s objectives and timeline, particularly as discussions continue over funding and military resupply. Public opinion surveys indicate that a majority of Americans disapprove of the conflict and question the decision to use force, adding to domestic political friction.
The White House has indicated that the current operational timeline spans several more weeks, though officials say it remains too early to determine whether strategic goals are being met. At the same time, economic consequences are beginning to emerge, including new costs introduced by the US Postal Service in the form of a temporary fuel surcharge on packages.
Energy markets remain sensitive to developments, with oil prices rising amid uncertainty over potential escalation and disrupted trade routes. Analysts also warn that the conflict could have wider implications for global food security, given the region’s role in international supply chains.
Iran, meanwhile, continues to signal resistance rather than compromise. Officials emphasize that military and political pressure will not force concessions, while suggesting that any further escalation could open additional regional fronts, including key maritime chokepoints critical to global energy flows.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has publicly expressed gratitude to Russia and President Vladimir Putin, saying Moscow’s political backing and statements of support provide encouragement to Tehran during the ongoing conflict
As the conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran reaches its 28th day, military operations continue alongside increasingly complicated diplomatic efforts, with both sides sending mixed signals about the prospects for a breakthrough.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that the United States is proposing security guarantees to Kyiv on the condition that Ukrainian forces withdraw from the parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions that remain under Kyiv’s control
A recent survey by the sociological agency "Myara" shows that while a majority of Bulgarians perceive the conflict in Iran as a genuine threat to the country, they largely do not feel personally endangered
The European Union is facing a growing risk of stagflation as a result of the war in the Middle East and the resulting surge in energy prices, according to European Economy Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis
The European Union has taken a significant procedural step toward establishing migrant “return hubs” outside its territory, after the European Parliament approved a new legislative framework aimed at tightening rules on the deportation of rejected asylum
The Court of Justice of the European Union has rejected a request to temporarily suspend the planned introduction of the euro in Bulgaria, according to rulings issued by the President of the General Court
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has publicly expressed gratitude to Russia and President Vladimir Putin, saying Moscow’s political backing and statements of support provide encouragement to Tehran during the ongoing conflict
As the conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran reaches its 28th day, military operations continue alongside increasingly complicated diplomatic efforts, with both sides sending mixed signals about the prospects for a breakthrough.
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