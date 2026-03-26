Police Arrest Dozens Across Bulgaria in Large Operation Against Vote-Buying

Politics | March 26, 2026, Thursday // 10:33
Bulgaria: Police Arrest Dozens Across Bulgaria in Large Operation Against Vote-Buying @Георги Кандев, Facebook

Police operations targeting vote-buying and violations of electoral rights are continuing across Bulgaria, with multiple coordinated actions reported in different regions. Authorities say arrests have already been made as part of ongoing investigations into alleged schemes involving electoral fraud, pressure on voters, and organized criminal activity.

In Sofia, a police operation that began the previous day has led to the detention of 24 individuals suspected of various crimes, including vote buying, according to Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov. Investigators reportedly discovered voter-related lists as well as around one kilogram of methamphetamine. A total of 12 pre-trial proceedings have been initiated as part of the case.

In the Veliko Tarnovo region, law enforcement is examining signals of electoral manipulation and voter coercion. Several settlements, including Kesarevo, Bryagovitsa, Asenovo, and Kamen, are being checked. Three individuals have been detained on drug-related charges, while authorities are also searching for around ten more people suspected of being prepared to accept money in exchange for votes. Police are also inspecting commercial establishments and reviewing reports, with 25 signals related to violations of political rights registered since the start of the campaign.

A separate operation in Kardzhali has uncovered large amounts of cash in multiple currencies, including euros, Turkish lira, British pounds, Swiss francs, and US dollars. Authorities say the money was found in a metal safe in connection with a suspect accused of offering financial incentives for votes. A fast-track proceeding has been launched for crimes against political rights.

Additional actions in Strazhitsa and surrounding areas also focus on vote buying and electoral pressure. Three people have been detained for drug possession, while ten others are being actively sought. Checks are being carried out on address registrations, with searches and interrogations continuing in several settlements.

Officials from the Interior Ministry stressed that individuals involved in illegal activity are being targeted regardless of political affiliation. They noted that various methods are allegedly used in vote-buying schemes, including material incentives such as food, wood supplies, and influence through local networks. Authorities also acknowledged challenges in fully uncovering such crimes but said ongoing operations aim to deter further violations and ensure accountability through prosecutions where evidence is available.

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Tags: vote, buying, Bulgaria, elections

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