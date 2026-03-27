Best Crews from Across Bulgaria Set for Breakdance Showdown in Razgrad

Shrinking Population, Rising Wages: The Contradictions Shaping Bulgaria Today
Bulgaria’s population continues to shrink, entire settlements are being emptied, while at the same time new housing is being built and left unoccupied
A national breakdance championship will bring together competitors from across Bulgaria in Razgrad, where dancers will showcase their skills in a spring season competition. The announcement was made during a press conference at the National Press Club of BTA by Ivan Stoyanov, coach and head of the Shadows Crew Sports Break Club in the city.
The event is jointly organized by the Bulgarian Breaking Federation and the local Razgrad breakdance club, with additional support from the municipality and contributions from sponsors, donors, and partner companies. Organizers say the championship is aimed at gathering some of the strongest breakdance teams in the country for a national-level showdown.
The competition is scheduled for March 28 and will be held at the Municipal Cultural Center in Razgrad. Crews from several major cities, including Sofia, Pernik, Varna, Dobrich, Burgas, and others, are expected to take part, making it one of the key breakdance events of the season in Bulgaria.
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