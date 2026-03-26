No Risk of Cancellation: Bulgaria Confirms Giro d’Italia Will Go Ahead

Caretaker Sports Minister Dimitar Iliev has ruled out any possibility that Bulgaria’s stages of the Giro d’Italia could be called off, stating that preparations remain firmly on track. Speaking at a briefing at the Council of Ministers, he stressed that there is no threat to the event going ahead as scheduled.

Bulgaria is set to host the opening three stages of the prestigious cycling race in May, bringing one of the world’s most prominent sporting competitions to the country. The event is followed by a global television audience exceeding 700 million viewers across nearly 200 countries, with riders expected to cover more than 600 kilometers on Bulgarian territory.

Iliev acknowledged that there is a specific road section requiring urgent repairs, as milling work has left it unsuitable for cyclists. Despite this issue, he underlined that coordination between institutions, municipalities and all parties involved is progressing well, ensuring that overall organization continues according to plan.