Bulgaria Unveils BgGPT 3.0, a New Generation AI Model in Bulgarian

Society | March 26, 2026, Thursday // 11:05
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Unveils BgGPT 3.0, a New Generation AI Model in Bulgarian

The Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology (INSAIT) at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” is set to officially unveil BgGPT 3.0, the latest version of its Bulgarian-language artificial intelligence model, according to the Ministry of Education and Science. The institution highlights the project as a key step for the country’s technological independence in the field of AI.

The new model represents a significant upgrade compared to earlier versions, with the ability to process more complex and specialized tasks. Authorities emphasize that BgGPT 3.0 will provide users in Bulgaria with access to a high-level AI system developed and trained in their native language, and it will be available for public use free of charge.

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Tags: INSAIT, Bulgaria, BgGPT

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