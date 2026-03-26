NATO Demonstrates Rapid Strike Capabilities with Exercise in Bulgaria

Politics » DEFENSE | March 26, 2026, Thursday // 10:02
Bulgaria: NATO Demonstrates Rapid Strike Capabilities with Exercise in Bulgaria

A multinational NATO exercise will take place in Bulgarian airspace on March 26 and 27, the Ministry of Defense confirmed, as part of the Alliance’s enhanced vigilance activity Neptune Strike 26-1. Training operations will be conducted over the Novo Selo training area and in northeastern Bulgaria, forming part of broader coordinated drills across Europe.

The exercise is designed to showcase NATO’s ability to rapidly deploy and integrate multinational forces across air, land and maritime domains. According to the ministry, the drills aim to demonstrate readiness to defend the territory of member states through coordinated operations involving multiple branches of the armed forces.

Neptune Strike 26 is being carried out between March 25 and April 1 under the command of NATO’s Naval Striking and Support Forces, headquartered in Portugal. The exercise brings together major naval formations, including Spain’s Juan Carlos I strike group, Italy’s Cavour carrier group and France’s Charles de Gaulle carrier group, operating across the Western and Central Mediterranean.

Air assets, including advanced fighter jets and NATO surveillance drones based in Italy, will conduct missions extending from the Mediterranean to continental Europe and the Black Sea region. Some of these operations include live-fire training at designated ranges in Bulgaria, as well as in Poland and Romania, highlighting the Alliance’s long-range strike capabilities.

NATO emphasized that the exercise is defensive in nature, planned well in advance and conducted in full compliance with international law. The drills are also part of the Alliance’s broader strategy to maintain a continuous presence along its eastern flank and ensure readiness to respond to potential threats from all directions.

Participation in this iteration of Neptune Strike includes forces from Albania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania, Spain and the United States, reflecting the scale of multinational coordination involved.

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Tags: Bulgaria, NATO, exercise

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