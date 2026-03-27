Zelensky Reveals US Pressure: Leave Donbas or Lose Security Guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that the United States is proposing security guarantees to Kyiv on the condition that Ukrainian forces withdraw from the parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions that remain under Kyiv’s control. In an interview with Reuters, he said Washington is prepared to finalize such guarantees at a high political level, but only if Ukraine agrees to leave the unoccupied areas of Donbas. Zelensky warned that such a move would seriously undermine both Ukraine’s national security and the broader security of Europe by surrendering key defensive positions.

According to the Ukrainian president, the approach reflects a shift in US strategy, with President Donald Trump applying pressure primarily on Kyiv rather than on Moscow in an effort to bring the war to a quicker end. Zelensky linked this stance to Washington’s growing focus on the conflict with Iran, suggesting it is influencing decision-making on Ukraine. He added that Russia is counting on this dynamic, expecting the United States to eventually lose interest in negotiations and withdraw from the process.

The idea of linking security guarantees to territorial concessions has previously appeared in discussions, including a broader US proposal reportedly containing multiple points for a potential settlement. Negotiations on guarantees are still ongoing, and while Zelensky noted earlier that a draft agreement had been ready for signing, he now says further work is required following recent contacts between the two sides. The White House has not issued an immediate response to these latest remarks.

Zelensky reiterated that Ukraine continues to seek firm and reliable guarantees to prevent future Russian aggression. At the same time, he expressed gratitude for continued US military assistance, particularly deliveries of Patriot air defense systems, despite competing demand linked to tensions in the Middle East. However, he stressed that the level of support remains insufficient as Russian strikes continue. He also pointed to progress in Ukraine’s domestic production of long-range weapons, enabling strikes deeper into Russian territory.

Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, Kyiv sees no meaningful movement from Moscow toward a settlement. Zelensky has consistently maintained that Ukrainian forces will not withdraw from Donbas and will not abandon the population living there, estimated at around 200,000 people.