Strong Aegean Earthquake Felt Across Bulgaria, No Damage Reported

An earthquake with a magnitude of around 5 on the Richter scale struck the Aegean Sea at 9:08 p.m. yesterday, with tremors felt across large parts of Bulgaria. According to the European Seismological Center, the epicenter was located about 22 kilometers from the Greek village of Nea Roda, at a shallow depth of between 5 and 10 kilometers. Initial estimates varied between 5 and 5.3 in magnitude. The quake was reported in numerous Bulgarian cities, including Blagoevgrad, Gotse Delchev, Sandanski, Plovdiv, Haskovo and even areas near Burgas, with residents noting stronger shaking in higher buildings. At this stage, no material damage has been reported in Bulgaria.

Seismologists explained that the epicenter lies near the third peninsula of Halkidiki, slightly further south into the sea. Prof. Nikolay Miloshev from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences described the event as typical seismic activity for the Balkan region, noting that the area has experienced frequent tremors of varying strength over the past months. He added that several aftershocks followed the main quake, generally weaker in magnitude, indicating a gradual return to normal seismic levels. In Bulgaria, these secondary tremors were largely not felt.

Eyewitnesses described the shaking as noticeable but not alarming. Residents in Plovdiv said the movement began gently before becoming more distinct, confirmed by visible swaying of objects such as chandeliers. In the village of Krupnik, people reported a longer and stronger lateral motion, which caused brief concern but no immediate damage. Similar accounts came from northern Greece, including Thessaloniki and Serres, where the tremor was also clearly felt, though no injuries were reported.

On Mount Athos, including at the Bulgarian Zograf Monastery, no injuries were recorded among the clergy. However, inspections are ongoing after reports of minor damage such as cracked walls, fallen plaster, and a nearby landslide. Greek authorities have not reported casualties or major destruction so far.

The seismic sequence continued shortly after the initial shock, with at least two additional tremors of around magnitude 3.2 recorded within minutes, followed by further aftershocks reaching up to magnitude 4. Experts emphasize that such activity is not unusual for the region, where increased seismic movement has been observed in recent years, particularly around Halkidiki and northwestern Greece.