Sunny Thursday Ahead: Temperatures in Bulgaria to Climb Above 20°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 25, 2026, Wednesday // 17:07
Bulgaria: Sunny Thursday Ahead: Temperatures in Bulgaria to Climb Above 20°C Photo: Stella Ivanova

Sunny conditions will dominate across Bulgaria on Thursday, with temperatures in some areas climbing above 20 degrees, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecast for March 26. High clouds will appear in places, while in the western regions there will be some development of light cumulus cloudiness later in the day. Winds will be moderate to strong, especially along the northern mountain slopes and in the Struma Valley, where gusts from the south-southeast may intensify.

Morning temperatures will range between 1° and 6°, with around 3° expected in Sofia. During the day, maximum values will generally reach between 13° and 18°, with some locations experiencing slightly higher readings due to the influence of southern winds. In the capital, temperatures are forecast to peak at about 18°.

In the mountains, cloud cover will remain mostly thin and high, although cumulus clouds are expected to develop in the western massifs after noon. Winds will be moderate to strong, and at higher elevations and along northern slopes may become stormy, coming from the south-southwest. Temperatures will reach around 7° at 1200 meters and about 0° at 2000 meters altitude.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will remain predominantly sunny, with light to moderate winds from the east-southeast. Daytime temperatures will range between 8° and 10°, while sea water temperatures will be between 7° and 9°. Wave conditions are expected to be calm to slight, around 2 on the Beaufort scale.

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Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

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