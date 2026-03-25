The Rise of Digital Industries in Bulgaria’s Economy

Bulgaria’s digital economy is starting to outgrow its old label. The country was discussed mainly as a lower-cost base for outsourced support and back-office delivery. That part of the story still exists, but it no longer covers the full picture as software firms, business-services exporters, fintech operators, and AI institutions are taking a larger role

Recent figures support that shift. Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute said GDP grew 3.1% in 2025, while information and communication activities rose 3.8% year on year in the fourth quarter. The European Commission, meanwhile, describes the country as having a well-developed connectivity infrastructure, while gaps in digital skills, SME uptake, and cybersecurity remain.

The tension in this stands out, with its digital industries expanding faster than the old outsourcing stereotype suggests, while the benefits are not evenly spread across the wider economy.

What counts as the digital industry in Bulgaria

In Bulgarian terms, the digital economy in Bulgaria is not one neat sector. It covers the Bulgarian IT sector, shared-service and business-process operations, fintech, e-commerce infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud support, and increasingly, research-heavy engineering work, including niche content and comparison platforms targeting international markets like Ontario best casino sites.

This broader definition is important to comprehend because the economic effect comes from the mix, not software alone.

Software development and IT services

Business process, multilingual support, and shared services

Fintech, payments, and regulated digital operations

AI research, supercomputing, and deep-tech capacity

From outsourcing to higher-value services

AIBEST said 833 Bulgarian companies in BPO, ITO, and R&D employed 105,436 full-time professionals in 2024, while operating revenue grew 7.6% year on year. That points to a Bulgarian outsourcing industry that is maturing rather than stalling. Revenue is rising faster than headcount, which usually suggests movement toward more specialised work.

In AIBEST’s “Why Bulgaria” overview, chairman Yordan Ginev argued that “The sourcing industry remains one of Bulgaria’s strongest engines of growth.”

The language is polished, but the broader direction is visible. Bulgaria is no longer competing only on cost. It is competing on capability and the ability to absorb more complex digital tasks.

Connectivity and e-government are doing real economic work

One reason the sector has expanded is simple: the digital infrastructure is stronger than many outsiders assume. The European Commission’s 2025 country report says Bulgaria has a well-developed connectivity infrastructure. Its 2024 report also gave the country 91.9 out of 100 for digital public services for businesses, above the EU average of 85.4.

That may sound procedural, but it has real economic value. Faster online processes reduce friction for firms, investors, and startups scaling. In that sense, digital transformation in Bulgaria is not only about new products. It is also about whether companies can operate and expand with less administrative drag.

Talent remains an advantage, but skills are the pressure point

Bulgaria still has a persuasive talent case. InvestBulgaria describes the country as having one of the strongest engineering talent pools in the EU, and Eurostat data for 2024 shows women made up 27.0% of employed ICT specialists in Bulgaria, one of the highest shares in the bloc.

The issue is depth. The European Commission’s 2024 Digital Decade report said only 35.5% of Bulgarians had at least basic digital skills, well below the EU average of 55.6%. Its 2025 update adds that ICT training, SME innovation, and the broader adoption of advanced digital technologies still lag.

For the ICT sector in Bulgaria, that is both a strength and a limitation. High-performing firms can grow, but the wider economy still needs more people and more businesses able to move with them.

Deep tech is widening the story

Bulgaria’s rise is no longer only about service delivery. INSAIT, founded in April 2022 in partnership with ETH Zurich and EPFL, has given Sofia a more credible place in Europe’s AI conversation. Discoverer, the EuroHPC supercomputer hosted at Sofia Tech Park, delivers 4.52 petaflops of sustained performance, and Bulgaria was selected in March 2025 to host an additional AI Factory, BRAIN++.

None of that transforms the economy overnight. It also widens the story. It becomes easier to argue that Bulgarian tech startups, research teams, and engineering firms belong in a deeper innovation ecosystem, not just a nearshoring one.

Exported digital value is not always visible

Some digital exports are obvious: software tools, payment infrastructure, cloud support, analytics, and remote operations. Others are quieter, including content systems, multilingual customer workflows, SEO publishing, compliance operations, and product support.

That logic reaches into highly specific global niches. Teams based in Bulgaria can build comparison pages, audience funnels, and digital products aimed at markets far beyond the Balkans, targeting search terms relevant to other jurisdictions. On paper, such work belongs elsewhere, but economically, it shows how digital work created in Bulgaria can be monetised in distant markets.

The domestic gap is still the hardest problem

The clearest weak point is adoption at home. The European Commission’s 2024 report said only 29.3% of Bulgarian enterprises used at least one advanced digital technology, whether cloud, AI, or data analytics, against an EU average of 54.6%. Cloud adoption alone stood at 14.2%, far below the EU average of 38.9%.

Those figures stick out because a country cannot build a fully rounded digital economy if its most advanced firms are exporting capability while much of the domestic business base remains behind. The same reporting cycle also flagged ongoing cybersecurity weaknesses, which can slow trust and investment.

Policy matters almost as much as talent, although Bulgaria does not need a dramatic reinvention of its digital strategy. It needs broader skills coverage and stronger conditions for smaller firms to adopt the tools that leading exporters already use.

Why the shift matters

The rise of digital industries in Bulgaria is not just a tech subplot. It is changing the export mix, lifting the value of services, and giving the economy a more resilient growth channel. Bulgaria still has obvious gaps to close, especially in skills and business adoption, but the direction is clearer now… The digital industry is moving toward the centre of the national story.