Government in Bulgaria Moves to Make April 20 a National Holiday Honoring the April Uprising

Over 17,000 Abortions Reported in Bulgaria Last Year, 1,600 Involving Teenagers
Last year, Bulgaria recorded over 17,000 abortions, according to data compiled by the National Center for Public Health and Analysis
The caretaker government has initiated steps to designate April 20, the date marking the outbreak of the April Uprising, as an official national holiday in Bulgaria. The announcement was made by Education Minister Sergei Ignatov during a briefing at the Council of Ministers. He noted that the process will take time and requires approval by the National Assembly, emphasizing the importance of honoring moments of national heroism alongside existing holidays such as Unification and Independence.
For now, April 20 will remain a working day, while for students it will be a non-school day without mandatory attendance. Schools have been asked to submit proposals to the Ministry of Education and Science on how the occasion should be observed, with many opting for excursions. This year, the date coincides with the Monday following the April 19 elections, which is already designated as a non-school day for institutions that serve as polling stations.
In parallel, the government has approved funding of 1.345 million leva to mark the 150th anniversary of the April Uprising. Culture Minister Nayden Todorov said the funds will support commemorative events in municipalities closely tied to the historical events, including Batak, Koprivshtitsa, Strelcha, Panagyurishte, Karlovo and Lesichovo. A national program is also planned in Sofia, featuring a concert by the Bulgarian National Radio at Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture.
On March 25, Annunciation is marked across Bulgaria, with more than 17,000 people celebrating their name day. According to reported data, a total of 17,046 Bulgarians are marking the occasion, including 8,508 men and 8,538 women.
After a month marked by fasting, praying and reflection, Muslim communities across Bulgaria are celebrating Ramazan Bayram (Eid al-Fitr), one of the most significant holidays in the Islamic calendar
In Sofia, President Iliana Yotova participated in official commemorations at the Memorial Plaques of the Rescuers of Bulgarian Jews next to the St. Sophia Cathedral and at the Monument of Salvation in the St. Kliment Ohridski Garden
March 8 is marked around the world as International Women’s Day, a date symbolizing solidarity, strength and unity among women. Over time, the day has become both a celebration and a reminder of the long struggle for equal rights, dignity and recognition
Five centuries is a long time to wait. That is how long Bulgaria spent under Ottoman rule - from the late 14th century until the morning of March 3, 1878, when a peace treaty signed in a small village outside Constantinople gave the Bulgarian state back t
Every year on the 1st of March, Bulgaria bursts into a sea of red and white as the nation celebrates one of its most cherished and uniquely Bulgarian traditions - Baba Marta Day.
Aniventure Comic Con Returns to Bulgaria with Star Guest Christopher Judge!
Global Fuel Shock: Oil Jumps Over 40% Since Iran War Began