Government in Bulgaria Moves to Make April 20 a National Holiday Honoring the April Uprising

The caretaker government has initiated steps to designate April 20, the date marking the outbreak of the April Uprising, as an official national holiday in Bulgaria. The announcement was made by Education Minister Sergei Ignatov during a briefing at the Council of Ministers. He noted that the process will take time and requires approval by the National Assembly, emphasizing the importance of honoring moments of national heroism alongside existing holidays such as Unification and Independence.

For now, April 20 will remain a working day, while for students it will be a non-school day without mandatory attendance. Schools have been asked to submit proposals to the Ministry of Education and Science on how the occasion should be observed, with many opting for excursions. This year, the date coincides with the Monday following the April 19 elections, which is already designated as a non-school day for institutions that serve as polling stations.

In parallel, the government has approved funding of 1.345 million leva to mark the 150th anniversary of the April Uprising. Culture Minister Nayden Todorov said the funds will support commemorative events in municipalities closely tied to the historical events, including Batak, Koprivshtitsa, Strelcha, Panagyurishte, Karlovo and Lesichovo. A national program is also planned in Sofia, featuring a concert by the Bulgarian National Radio at Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture.