PM and FM Seek Expert Support from Christo Grozev to Tackle Hybrid Warfare Ahead of Elections in Bulgaria

Over 17,000 Abortions Reported in Bulgaria Last Year, 1,600 Involving Teenagers
Last year, Bulgaria recorded over 17,000 abortions, according to data compiled by the National Center for Public Health and Analysis
Acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov and Acting Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski held a meeting with investigative journalist Christo Grozev to discuss the growing challenges Bulgaria faces from external interference, disinformation, and hybrid operations. The conversation focused on risks linked to manipulation campaigns and active measures, particularly in the context of the upcoming early parliamentary elections.
Grozev has been invited to contribute to a government mechanism set up within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, aimed at countering disinformation and responding to hybrid threats. During the discussion, he shared insights from his work uncovering espionage networks and foreign influence operations, including recent cases involving Russian agents across the European Union. He also referred to findings by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which confirmed that arms dealer Emilian Gebrev had been poisoned with a substance from the Novichok group.
Gyurov and Neynski outlined plans to establish a coordinated institutional framework that would enable a faster and more structured response to such threats, including attempts at information manipulation. Grozev agreed to support these efforts by providing data and analysis gathered through his investigations over the years. According to the Council of Ministers, tackling hybrid risks and foreign interference will also involve cooperation at the European level, making use of mechanisms developed by the European Commission.
Acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov opened a cabinet meeting by addressing the ongoing issue of road safety and corruption in Bulgaria, calling the misuse of funds for road repairs “theft of life.”
Former Bulgarian President Rumen Radev addressed citizens in Shumen and Razgrad, calling for renewed public support in the upcoming elections and stressing the importance of ending the so-called “Peevski-Borissov” model that he says has allowed corruption
The number of Bulgarians living abroad who have applied to vote in the early parliamentary elections on April 19 has nearly doubled compared with the last vote in October 2024
Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the Bulgarian Navy has neutralized a total of nine sea mines in the country’s Black Sea waters, highlighting the ongoing risks to maritime navigation
Bulgaria stands out as one of Iran's key trading partners within the European Union, particularly among its Eastern European members
By directive of Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski on March 23, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has established a temporary coordination mechanism aimed at combating disinformation and hybrid threats
Aniventure Comic Con Returns to Bulgaria with Star Guest Christopher Judge!
Global Fuel Shock: Oil Jumps Over 40% Since Iran War Began