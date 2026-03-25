EU Faces Energy Headache: Russian Oil Ban Postponed, Fuel Prices Surge

Bulgaria’s GDP per Capita Surges by Over €10,000 in Five Years, Still Last in EU
Preliminary data from Eurostat show that the European Union’s average GDP per capita, measured in purchasing power standards (PPS), reached 41,600 euros in 2025
The European Commission has postponed the planned proposal to permanently ban Russian oil imports, amid rising energy prices driven by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The delay also reflects tensions with Hungary and Slovakia, the only two EU states still purchasing Russian oil, over the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline. The legislation was initially scheduled for April 15 but has now been removed from the calendar. Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said no new date is available, but stressed that the EU remains committed to introducing the measure.
Market instability linked to the US-Israel strikes on Iran has pushed Brent crude above USD 100 per barrel and disrupted the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil and LNG supplies. While US President Donald Trump claimed progress in talks with Iran, Tehran denied any agreement. The announcement briefly eased prices, bringing Brent down from USD 112 to USD 102 per barrel. The United States has also temporarily eased sanctions on Russian oil, a move that drew criticism from European officials.
The Commission emphasized that the delay does not signal a shift in policy. Citing President Ursula von der Leyen, Itkonen warned that returning to Russian fossil fuels after the war in Ukraine ends would be a “strategic blunder.” Under existing EU sanctions, Russian oil imports have been banned on a temporary basis, requiring six-month renewals by unanimity, with Hungary and Slovakia benefiting from an open-ended exemption. The delayed proposal would establish a permanent ban, needing only a qualified majority for approval and closing remaining loopholes.
The REPowerEU roadmap has already outlawed Russian gas imports: LNG by the end of 2026 and pipeline gas by autumn 2027. Hungary and Slovakia have challenged these bans legally and indicated they would do the same if the permanent oil ban proceeds. The Druzhba pipeline, which transports low-cost Russian crude through Ukraine, has become a point of contention. Kyiv asserts that the pipeline was heavily damaged in January and requires repairs before transit can resume, while Budapest and Bratislava claim the shutdown is politically motivated, ahead of Hungary’s April 12 elections. The dispute over the pipeline has also stalled a €90 billion loan intended for Ukraine.
A drone originating from Russia struck the chimney of the Narva power plant in northeastern Estonia on the morning of March 25, according to the country’s Internal Security Service in Tallinn
U.S. President Donald Trump has thrown his support behind Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ahead of Hungary’s April 12 election, praising him as a “true friend, fighter, and winner.”
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen faces a weakened political position after her Social Democrats recorded their poorest election result in more than a century, despite her left-leaning bloc finishing ahead overall
Access by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party to sensitive EU documents has sparked concern among diplomats and lawmakers about the potential exposure of confidential deliberations to Moscow
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni conceded defeat after voters rejected her government’s judicial reform in a national referendum, but made clear she would remain in power.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have finalized a long-negotiated free trade agreement, marking a major step in strengthening economic ties amid growing global instability.
Aniventure Comic Con Returns to Bulgaria with Star Guest Christopher Judge!
Global Fuel Shock: Oil Jumps Over 40% Since Iran War Began