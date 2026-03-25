Bulgaria Activates Fuel Compensation as Diesel Costs Surge for Third Day

Over 17,000 Abortions Reported in Bulgaria Last Year, 1,600 Involving Teenagers
Last year, Bulgaria recorded over 17,000 abortions, according to data compiled by the National Center for Public Health and Analysis
For the third day in a row, diesel prices in Bulgaria have remained above 1.60 euros per liter, prompting the activation of a government support measure for lower-income citizens, the National Revenue Agency reported. Under this program, a monthly compensation of 20 euros will be provided if fuel prices sustain these levels. Payments are automatic for those already receiving social benefits, while others must apply through social services. Eligibility is limited to households with vehicles that are either owned or leased and covered by valid third-party liability insurance, and only one vehicle per household can receive support. The program will continue until June 30, with the Revenue Agency monitoring prices daily and coordinating checks with other institutions based on actual fuel purchases reported through fiscal receipts, including any discounts.
Diesel costs in Bulgaria reached an average of 1.61 euros per liter late Tuesday, surpassing the psychological 1.60-euro threshold. Ventsislav Pengezov, a gas station owner in Ruse, noted that the price has remained steady since March 20, and any government aid will not fully offset the increase. He calculated that a 100-euro fill-up now costs about 140 euros and observed a decline in consumption. Pengezov added that European fuel reserves are being released and that measures like reduced excise duties in Spain and Italy are helping moderate price hikes elsewhere.
Energy expert Viktor Minchev highlighted the ongoing volatility in global markets, noting that geopolitical uncertainty, particularly regarding the war in Ukraine, keeps oil prices unpredictable. He explained that reductions in stock exchange prices do not immediately translate to lower retail prices, as crude oil must go through refining, distribution, and multiple resellers, with Bulgaria’s limited refinery network affecting competition. Minchev also emphasized that the state’s role should focus on mitigating severe shocks through regulation without directly controlling the market, acknowledging that prices currently hover around 0 per barrel with no guaranteed stability.
This sustained surge in diesel prices underlines the challenge for consumers and policymakers alike, with the government’s compensation program providing targeted relief to those most affected while market volatility continues to shape fuel costs across Bulgaria.
Sunny conditions will dominate across Bulgaria on Thursday, with temperatures in some areas climbing above 20 degrees, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecast for March 26
The caretaker government has initiated steps to designate April 20, the date marking the outbreak of the April Uprising, as an official national holiday in Bulgaria
Bulgaria’s average speed monitoring system has produced a marked reduction in traffic violations, according to Prof. Oleg Asenov, director of the National Toll Administration
A recent survey by the sociological agency "Myara" shows that while a majority of Bulgarians perceive the conflict in Iran as a genuine threat to the country, they largely do not feel personally endangered
Bulgarian astronomers have identified a new super-Earth exoplanet orbiting the star GJ 1137, with their findings published in the respected journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.
On March 25, Annunciation is marked across Bulgaria, with more than 17,000 people celebrating their name day. According to reported data, a total of 17,046 Bulgarians are marking the occasion, including 8,508 men and 8,538 women.
Aniventure Comic Con Returns to Bulgaria with Star Guest Christopher Judge!
Global Fuel Shock: Oil Jumps Over 40% Since Iran War Began