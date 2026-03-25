Six Arrested in Burgas Over Alleged Vote-Buying Ahead of Elections in Bulgaria

Bulgarian authorities carried out a targeted operation in Burgas to combat election-related crimes, resulting in six people being detained. Three of the cases led to pre-trial proceedings, while the other three were documented in official files.

During the action, police discovered lists of individuals believed to be linked to the upcoming elections, along with envelopes each containing 50 euros. At one location, officers found 7,000 euros, the source of which could not be adequately explained, though evidence suggested the money was intended to influence votes.

Additionally, one person was detained for allegedly attempting to sway voters based on their affiliation with a particular religious community. Law enforcement continues to conduct intensive operations throughout the region to prevent election violations.