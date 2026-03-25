Six Arrested in Burgas Over Alleged Vote-Buying Ahead of Elections in Bulgaria

Bulgarian Voter Applications Abroad Double Ahead of April 19 Elections
The number of Bulgarians living abroad who have applied to vote in the early parliamentary elections on April 19 has nearly doubled compared with the last vote in October 2024
Bulgarian authorities carried out a targeted operation in Burgas to combat election-related crimes, resulting in six people being detained. Three of the cases led to pre-trial proceedings, while the other three were documented in official files.
During the action, police discovered lists of individuals believed to be linked to the upcoming elections, along with envelopes each containing 50 euros. At one location, officers found 7,000 euros, the source of which could not be adequately explained, though evidence suggested the money was intended to influence votes.
Additionally, one person was detained for allegedly attempting to sway voters based on their affiliation with a particular religious community. Law enforcement continues to conduct intensive operations throughout the region to prevent election violations.
A donation box meant to help a sick child was stolen from the entrance of Stara Zagora Zoo, authorities confirmed after reviewing CCTV footage that led to the arrest of the suspect
The Bulgarian authorities carried out a major operation against counterfeit currency, seizing more than one million euros in fake banknotes in Sofia and detaining four people
Bulgaria registered a total of 80,348 crimes in 2025, according to the annual report from the Interior Ministry published on Monday.
A Syrian national has been formally charged and detained following a stabbing incident in Sofia, according to the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office.
Bulgarian authorities believe that a cache of cryptocurrency valued at 1.7 million euros played a central role in the murder of a man in the village of Bogdanliya near the town of Elin Pelin
A nationwide police operation targeting vote buying is ongoing, with active actions taking place in Stara Zagora. Since early morning, officers have been carrying out checks at multiple locations in the city, focusing on the Lozenets district
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