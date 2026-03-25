Interim PM on Corruption: Misused Road Funds Are “Theft of Life” as Bulgaria Tops EU Accident Rankings

Over 17,000 Abortions Reported in Bulgaria Last Year, 1,600 Involving Teenagers
Last year, Bulgaria recorded over 17,000 abortions, according to data compiled by the National Center for Public Health and Analysis
Acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov opened a cabinet meeting by addressing the ongoing issue of road safety and corruption in Bulgaria, calling the misuse of funds for road repairs “theft of life.” He stressed the urgency of clarifying how money allocated for road maintenance over four years was spent in just one year, noting that citizens continue to face dangerous roads despite the funding. Gyurov demanded a detailed update from the regional minister regarding the inspection of the Road Agency and the use of the half-billion-euro order for guardrails left pending before the previous government’s changeover.
Gyurov highlighted Bulgaria’s troubling position atop European Union statistics for traffic fatalities, warning that corruption in road infrastructure directly endangers lives. He mentioned ongoing protests from citizens and even road assistance groups who claim that instead of repairing roads, the Road Infrastructure Agency has misappropriated funds. He emphasized the need for transparency on the expenditure and management of road repair budgets, especially in light of the hazardous conditions: potholes, ruts, faded markings, and broken guardrails still threatening drivers.
Looking ahead, Gyurov outlined immediate priorities for the government: assessing the state of roads after winter, ensuring proper maintenance and cleaning, and preparing for emergencies despite depleted funds. He called for rigorous investigation by the Ministry of Interior in cases of suspected wrongdoing, insisting that accountability must be swift, thorough, and uncompromising. The acting prime minister framed the response as essential for public safety and restoring trust in the management of Bulgaria’s road infrastructure.
Acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov and Acting Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski held a meeting with investigative journalist Christo Grozev to discuss the growing challenges Bulgaria faces from external interference
Former Bulgarian President Rumen Radev addressed citizens in Shumen and Razgrad, calling for renewed public support in the upcoming elections and stressing the importance of ending the so-called “Peevski-Borissov” model that he says has allowed corruption
The number of Bulgarians living abroad who have applied to vote in the early parliamentary elections on April 19 has nearly doubled compared with the last vote in October 2024
Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the Bulgarian Navy has neutralized a total of nine sea mines in the country’s Black Sea waters, highlighting the ongoing risks to maritime navigation
Bulgaria stands out as one of Iran's key trading partners within the European Union, particularly among its Eastern European members
By directive of Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski on March 23, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has established a temporary coordination mechanism aimed at combating disinformation and hybrid threats
Aniventure Comic Con Returns to Bulgaria with Star Guest Christopher Judge!
Global Fuel Shock: Oil Jumps Over 40% Since Iran War Began