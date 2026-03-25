Interim PM on Corruption: Misused Road Funds Are “Theft of Life” as Bulgaria Tops EU Accident Rankings

Acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov opened a cabinet meeting by addressing the ongoing issue of road safety and corruption in Bulgaria, calling the misuse of funds for road repairs “theft of life.” He stressed the urgency of clarifying how money allocated for road maintenance over four years was spent in just one year, noting that citizens continue to face dangerous roads despite the funding. Gyurov demanded a detailed update from the regional minister regarding the inspection of the Road Agency and the use of the half-billion-euro order for guardrails left pending before the previous government’s changeover.

Gyurov highlighted Bulgaria’s troubling position atop European Union statistics for traffic fatalities, warning that corruption in road infrastructure directly endangers lives. He mentioned ongoing protests from citizens and even road assistance groups who claim that instead of repairing roads, the Road Infrastructure Agency has misappropriated funds. He emphasized the need for transparency on the expenditure and management of road repair budgets, especially in light of the hazardous conditions: potholes, ruts, faded markings, and broken guardrails still threatening drivers.

Looking ahead, Gyurov outlined immediate priorities for the government: assessing the state of roads after winter, ensuring proper maintenance and cleaning, and preparing for emergencies despite depleted funds. He called for rigorous investigation by the Ministry of Interior in cases of suspected wrongdoing, insisting that accountability must be swift, thorough, and uncompromising. The acting prime minister framed the response as essential for public safety and restoring trust in the management of Bulgaria’s road infrastructure.