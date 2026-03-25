Bulgarians See Iran Conflict as National Threat, Few Feel Personally at Risk

A recent survey by the sociological agency "Myara" shows that while a majority of Bulgarians perceive the conflict in Iran as a genuine threat to the country, they largely do not feel personally endangered. The study, conducted face-to-face using tablets between March 7 and 16, 2026, included 809 adult participants from across Bulgaria.

According to the findings, 52.3% of respondents believe the conflict poses a real risk to Bulgaria, whereas nearly 30% feel it does not represent a significant threat, and 18.6% were undecided. When asked about personal risk, only 30.7% felt directly threatened by the conflict, compared with 44.6% who rejected the idea of personal danger, while roughly a quarter were unable to provide a clear answer. Younger respondents, in particular, displayed greater hesitation in their assessments.

The sense of national threat was more pronounced among residents of Sofia compared with smaller towns, suggesting either an objective connection to local circumstances or the influence of politically engaged groups concentrated in the capital. Overall, the survey highlights a clear distinction between Bulgarians’ concern for the country’s safety and their perception of personal vulnerability.