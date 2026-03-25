Bulgarians See Iran Conflict as National Threat, Few Feel Personally at Risk

3 Months Later: Businesses and Citizens Embrace the Euro in Bulgaria as Transition Smooths
Three months into Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro, the new currency has become a routine part of daily life for citizens
A recent survey by the sociological agency "Myara" shows that while a majority of Bulgarians perceive the conflict in Iran as a genuine threat to the country, they largely do not feel personally endangered. The study, conducted face-to-face using tablets between March 7 and 16, 2026, included 809 adult participants from across Bulgaria.
According to the findings, 52.3% of respondents believe the conflict poses a real risk to Bulgaria, whereas nearly 30% feel it does not represent a significant threat, and 18.6% were undecided. When asked about personal risk, only 30.7% felt directly threatened by the conflict, compared with 44.6% who rejected the idea of personal danger, while roughly a quarter were unable to provide a clear answer. Younger respondents, in particular, displayed greater hesitation in their assessments.
The sense of national threat was more pronounced among residents of Sofia compared with smaller towns, suggesting either an objective connection to local circumstances or the influence of politically engaged groups concentrated in the capital. Overall, the survey highlights a clear distinction between Bulgarians’ concern for the country’s safety and their perception of personal vulnerability.
Sunny conditions will dominate across Bulgaria on Thursday, with temperatures in some areas climbing above 20 degrees, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecast for March 26
The caretaker government has initiated steps to designate April 20, the date marking the outbreak of the April Uprising, as an official national holiday in Bulgaria
Bulgaria’s average speed monitoring system has produced a marked reduction in traffic violations, according to Prof. Oleg Asenov, director of the National Toll Administration
Bulgarian astronomers have identified a new super-Earth exoplanet orbiting the star GJ 1137, with their findings published in the respected journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.
For the third day in a row, diesel prices in Bulgaria have remained above 1.60 euros per liter, prompting the activation of a government support measure for lower-income citizens, the National Revenue Agency reported.
On March 25, Annunciation is marked across Bulgaria, with more than 17,000 people celebrating their name day. According to reported data, a total of 17,046 Bulgarians are marking the occasion, including 8,508 men and 8,538 women.
Aniventure Comic Con Returns to Bulgaria with Star Guest Christopher Judge!
Global Fuel Shock: Oil Jumps Over 40% Since Iran War Began