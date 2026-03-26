Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry: Do Not Travel To Cuba

Business » TOURISM | March 25, 2026, Wednesday // 12:17
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry: Do Not Travel To Cuba

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has elevated the travel risk level for Cuba to Level 4, advising citizens to avoid travel to the country except in situations of extreme necessity.

Authorities cite a worsening crisis in Cuba’s energy sector, marked by fuel shortages, alongside growing challenges in healthcare services, urban mobility, and intercity transportation.

While commercial flights to Cuba continue to operate, the ministry warns that service disruptions are possible in the short term due to the limited availability of aviation fuel.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Cuba, travel

Related Articles:

Over 17,000 Abortions Reported in Bulgaria Last Year, 1,600 Involving Teenagers

Last year, Bulgaria recorded over 17,000 abortions, according to data compiled by the National Center for Public Health and Analysis

Society » Health | March 26, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s GDP per Capita Surges by Over €10,000 in Five Years, Still Last in EU

Preliminary data from Eurostat show that the European Union’s average GDP per capita, measured in purchasing power standards (PPS), reached 41,600 euros in 2025

World » EU | March 25, 2026, Wednesday // 23:00

Sunny Thursday Ahead: Temperatures in Bulgaria to Climb Above 20°C

Sunny conditions will dominate across Bulgaria on Thursday, with temperatures in some areas climbing above 20 degrees, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecast for March 26

Society » Environment | March 25, 2026, Wednesday // 17:07

Government in Bulgaria Moves to Make April 20 a National Holiday Honoring the April Uprising

The caretaker government has initiated steps to designate April 20, the date marking the outbreak of the April Uprising, as an official national holiday in Bulgaria

Society » Culture | March 25, 2026, Wednesday // 16:51

PM and FM Seek Expert Support from Christo Grozev to Tackle Hybrid Warfare Ahead of Elections in Bulgaria

Acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov and Acting Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski held a meeting with investigative journalist Christo Grozev to discuss the growing challenges Bulgaria faces from external interference

Politics | March 25, 2026, Wednesday // 16:18

Bulgaria Leads the Pack: New Vehicle Registrations Jump Despite EU-Wide Slump

New car sales in the European Union showed a modest recovery in February, rising by 1.4% to a total of 865,437 units compared with the same month last year.

Business | March 25, 2026, Wednesday // 15:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Airlines Cut Flights Over Fuel Costs

Rising fuel costs linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East have forced several airlines to scale back their operations

Business » Tourism | March 25, 2026, Wednesday // 09:10

Bansko Extends Ski Season with Spring Snow and Lower Lift Tickets

Bansko has announced an extension of its ski season, keeping the slopes open through Easter and the April holidays

Business » Tourism | March 24, 2026, Tuesday // 13:29

Bulgaria’s Tourist Season Faces Crisis as Foreign Workers Fill 85% of Jobs

Bulgaria is facing a turbulent start to its tourist season as the industry grapples with a severe shortage of staff, raising concerns over service quality

Business » Tourism | March 20, 2026, Friday // 15:01

Bulgaria’s Tourism Set to Withstand Middle East Crisis, Expert Says

Bulgaria’s tourism sector is expected to remain resilient despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, according to Rumen Draganov, director of the Institute for Analysis and Evaluation in Tourism

Business » Tourism | March 16, 2026, Monday // 10:04

Middle East War Begins to Affect Bulgaria’s Tourism: Industry Hopes for Domestic Tourists

The ongoing war in the Middle East is beginning to cast a shadow over Bulgaria’s tourism sector, with early signs already visible in reservations for the upcoming summer season.

Business » Tourism | March 13, 2026, Friday // 16:07

Tourism Sector Alarmed: Over 70,000 Israeli Visitors Cancel Trips to Bulgaria

Bulgaria’s tourism sector is facing a significant setback after the cancellation of trips by Israeli visitors due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East

Business » Tourism | March 9, 2026, Monday // 16:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria