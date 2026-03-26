Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry: Do Not Travel To Cuba

Over 17,000 Abortions Reported in Bulgaria Last Year, 1,600 Involving Teenagers
Last year, Bulgaria recorded over 17,000 abortions, according to data compiled by the National Center for Public Health and Analysis
The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has elevated the travel risk level for Cuba to Level 4, advising citizens to avoid travel to the country except in situations of extreme necessity.
Authorities cite a worsening crisis in Cuba’s energy sector, marked by fuel shortages, alongside growing challenges in healthcare services, urban mobility, and intercity transportation.
While commercial flights to Cuba continue to operate, the ministry warns that service disruptions are possible in the short term due to the limited availability of aviation fuel.
Rising fuel costs linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East have forced several airlines to scale back their operations
Bansko has announced an extension of its ski season, keeping the slopes open through Easter and the April holidays
Bulgaria is facing a turbulent start to its tourist season as the industry grapples with a severe shortage of staff, raising concerns over service quality
Bulgaria’s tourism sector is expected to remain resilient despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, according to Rumen Draganov, director of the Institute for Analysis and Evaluation in Tourism
The ongoing war in the Middle East is beginning to cast a shadow over Bulgaria’s tourism sector, with early signs already visible in reservations for the upcoming summer season.
Bulgaria’s tourism sector is facing a significant setback after the cancellation of trips by Israeli visitors due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East
Aniventure Comic Con Returns to Bulgaria with Star Guest Christopher Judge!
Global Fuel Shock: Oil Jumps Over 40% Since Iran War Began