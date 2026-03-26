Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry: Do Not Travel To Cuba

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has elevated the travel risk level for Cuba to Level 4, advising citizens to avoid travel to the country except in situations of extreme necessity.

Authorities cite a worsening crisis in Cuba’s energy sector, marked by fuel shortages, alongside growing challenges in healthcare services, urban mobility, and intercity transportation.

While commercial flights to Cuba continue to operate, the ministry warns that service disruptions are possible in the short term due to the limited availability of aviation fuel.