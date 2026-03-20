Over 17,000 Abortions Reported in Bulgaria Last Year, 1,600 Involving Teenagers

Society » HEALTH | March 26, 2026, Thursday // 09:02
Bulgaria: Over 17,000 Abortions Reported in Bulgaria Last Year, 1,600 Involving Teenagers @Pixabay

Last year, Bulgaria recorded over 17,000 abortions, according to data compiled by the National Center for Public Health and Analysis and reported by BGNES. The center releases quarterly statistics on terminations and publishes a full summary at the end of the year.

Among minors, 92 abortions involved girls under 15, with 39 carried out at the request of the young patients themselves. In the 15-to-19 age group, nearly 1,600 teenage girls ended their pregnancies, 935 of them voluntarily, while the rest were spontaneous miscarriages. Women aged 20 to 29 accounted for almost 7,000 procedures at their request, and nearly 9,000 abortions were recorded among women over 30.

Geographically, the highest number of terminations occurred in the capital city, where 3,072 abortions were reported, including nine involving girls under 15, four of which were voluntary. In the same city, 1,708 procedures were performed on women over 30. Plovdiv followed with 2,192 abortions, of which 1,184 were voluntary, and 551 were miscarriages, again mostly involving women over 30, with 1,164 procedures in this group.

Other cities also reported significant numbers, including Stara Zagora with 1,204, Burgas with 1,172, Pleven with 1,110, and Varna with 1,046 terminations. The lowest numbers were seen in Vidin, with just 43 abortions and none among girls under 15, Razgrad with 73 including a single case involving a minor, and Smolyan with 88 procedures.

The data reflect ongoing trends in Bulgaria, highlighting both the prevalence of voluntary abortions among women over 30 and the concerning number of terminations among teenage girls.

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Tags: abortions, Bulgaria, teenage

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