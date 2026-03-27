3 Months Later: Businesses and Citizens Embrace the Euro in Bulgaria as Transition Smooths

Business » FINANCE | March 26, 2026, Thursday // 14:14
Bulgaria: 3 Months Later: Businesses and Citizens Embrace the Euro in Bulgaria as Transition Smooths

Three months into Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro, the new currency has become a routine part of daily life for citizens. The initial period of adjustment passed without major disruptions, and a February 2026 survey by Alfa Research highlights a strong positive response, with 83% of respondents evaluating the transition favorably compared to 16% who expressed negative views. The survey attributes this largely to the high level of awareness among businesses and the public, built through an extensive information campaign led by the Ministry of Finance and the Bulgarian National Bank. Overall, 76% of adults reported feeling very well or fairly well informed about the change.

The positive experience with the transition has also strengthened support for Bulgaria’s membership in the eurozone. Public opinion now leans clearly toward approval, with 54% of citizens expressing a favorable view of the euro adoption, while 41% remain skeptical. Among businesses, support is even higher, with nearly three-quarters endorsing the move. The smooth rollout has alleviated initial concerns, with many people noting that the transition was more organized and predictable than expected. Practical experience also shows rapid adaptation: 69% of respondents reported being comfortable using only euros after the end of the dual circulation period, while difficulties in shops giving change in euros fell sharply, from 57% in January to 14% in February.

From the business perspective, the adjustment has been largely seamless. Two-thirds of companies reported no problems with the euro introduction. Around 8% - mainly micro, family-owned, and agricultural businesses - experienced some challenges. On more technical matters, such as the accounting and tax closing for 2025, 90% of businesses stated they were well-prepared and expected no difficulties.

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Tags: euro, Bulgarians, adapt

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