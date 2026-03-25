Radev Pledges Rapid Reform if Progressive Bulgaria Secures Parliamentary Majority

Former Bulgarian President Rumen Radev addressed citizens in Shumen and Razgrad, calling for renewed public support in the upcoming elections and stressing the importance of ending the so-called “Peevski-Borissov” model that he says has allowed corruption to persist in Bulgaria. He framed the vote as a critical opportunity to cut off entrenched access to public resources and restore accountability.

Radev highlighted that Progressive Bulgaria’s mission is to halt thefts and remedy the lasting damage caused by previous parliamentary assemblies. He criticized parties that initially promised to dismantle the old system but later allied with it, leaving the status quo largely intact even after losing formal power. According to Radev, reversing these consequences requires continued effort, including addressing changes introduced regarding caretaker governments that have perpetuated the old political model.

Addressing the public, Radev argued that the elections represent a chance to end political arrogance in Bulgaria. He expressed confidence that Progressive Bulgaria is poised to win, but stressed that the scale of victory will determine how quickly the country can advance. A decisive win with a parliamentary majority, he said, would allow for rapid reforms and tangible progress.

Radev also noted the growing economic pressures on Bulgarian families, citing inflation and rising fuel and gas costs as challenges that many people face daily. Reflecting on 2022, he recalled the work of the caretaker government under Galab Donev, which had to confront similar crises. He emphasized that Progressive Bulgaria, if entrusted with leadership on April 19, has the experience and organizational capacity to manage the current economic difficulties effectively.