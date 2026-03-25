Russian Drone Strikes Estonian Power Plant

EU Faces Energy Headache: Russian Oil Ban Postponed, Fuel Prices Surge
The European Commission has postponed the planned proposal to permanently ban Russian oil imports, amid rising energy prices driven by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East
A drone originating from Russia struck the chimney of the Narva power plant in northeastern Estonia on the morning of March 25, according to the country’s Internal Security Service in Tallinn. The incident, which occurred at 03:43 a.m. local time, caused no injuries and did not disrupt the plant’s power supply, authorities confirmed. Sappers were dispatched to inspect the site, and the Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into the circumstances.
Estonian Prosecutor General Astrid Asi said early indications suggest the drone was not targeting Estonia deliberately, though officials linked the event to the broader consequences of Russia’s war in Ukraine rather than a specific attack. Security Service chief Margo Palloson noted that such incidents are likely to continue as a side effect of the conflict.
Energy company Enefit Power confirmed the plant suffered no serious damage, and Justice Minister Liisa-Ly Pakosta announced that the government would convene an emergency meeting to address the situation. Authorities warned citizens to avoid the drone debris, citing the potential presence of explosives. A similar drone crash was reported in neighboring Latvia, heightening security concerns along NATO’s eastern border.
The European Commission has postponed the planned proposal to permanently ban Russian oil imports, amid rising energy prices driven by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East
U.S. President Donald Trump has thrown his support behind Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ahead of Hungary’s April 12 election, praising him as a “true friend, fighter, and winner.”
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen faces a weakened political position after her Social Democrats recorded their poorest election result in more than a century, despite her left-leaning bloc finishing ahead overall
Access by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party to sensitive EU documents has sparked concern among diplomats and lawmakers about the potential exposure of confidential deliberations to Moscow
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni conceded defeat after voters rejected her government’s judicial reform in a national referendum, but made clear she would remain in power.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have finalized a long-negotiated free trade agreement, marking a major step in strengthening economic ties amid growing global instability.
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