Russian Drone Strikes Estonian Power Plant

A drone originating from Russia struck the chimney of the Narva power plant in northeastern Estonia on the morning of March 25, according to the country’s Internal Security Service in Tallinn. The incident, which occurred at 03:43 a.m. local time, caused no injuries and did not disrupt the plant’s power supply, authorities confirmed. Sappers were dispatched to inspect the site, and the Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into the circumstances.

Estonian Prosecutor General Astrid Asi said early indications suggest the drone was not targeting Estonia deliberately, though officials linked the event to the broader consequences of Russia’s war in Ukraine rather than a specific attack. Security Service chief Margo Palloson noted that such incidents are likely to continue as a side effect of the conflict.

Energy company Enefit Power confirmed the plant suffered no serious damage, and Justice Minister Liisa-Ly Pakosta announced that the government would convene an emergency meeting to address the situation. Authorities warned citizens to avoid the drone debris, citing the potential presence of explosives. A similar drone crash was reported in neighboring Latvia, heightening security concerns along NATO’s eastern border.